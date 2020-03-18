VIDEO: Crews begin demolishing the Staley Pump House on Lake Decatur

Olsen said he had no comment on what the demolition project is costing, although the company’s application for a permit with the City of Decatur listed the “work value” at $935,000 with the permit fee costing more than $7,000.

Bret Robertson, chairman of Save the Pump House, said spending that kind of cash could have gone a long way to rehabbing the pump house and saving it for all time.

“When you think what could have been accomplished with that amount of money,” said Robertson. “If anything, Tate & Lyle had a financial motivation to go in a different direction, to avoid all this expense, but they didn’t do it. It’s a curious mystery… their actions make no sense to us.”

As for the loss of the building itself, a unique structure that housed water pumping machinery in the basement and meeting and function rooms above, Robertson said it was heartbreaking.

“I really don’t know what else to say,” he added. “It’s a tragedy for the people and the city of Decatur. It’s very sad.”

+6 Documents show that Decatur officials have long expressed concerns about Pump House Supporters of the Staley Pump House launched a campaign to preserve it about six months ago. Documents show that city officials began raising concerns about the iconic structure and its future more than five years ago.