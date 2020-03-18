VIDEO: Crews begin demolishing the Staley Pump House on Lake Decatur

DECATUR — The battle to save the historic A.E. Staley pump house is over. Demolition crews have started knocking down the century-old structure.
Enthusiasts who formed the Save the Pump House group had fought hard in recent months to preserve the Lake Decatur building with meetings and a public pressure campaign aimed at persuading current owners, Tate & Lyle, to change course and let it stand.
In an email statement Wednesday in response to a question from the Herald & Review, Tate & Lyle’s vice president for community and government affairs, Chris Olsen, confirmed the pump house was in the process of becoming history itself.
“Yesterday we began the safe deconstruction of the Staley pump house on Lake Decatur,” Olsen said. “Community members will see the project team at the site for the next five to six months as work begins first above the lake level and then moves to focus on work below the water.
“To ensure the safety of our people and the community, we ask for cooperation in observing all posted safety measures, including avoiding the area of the work.”
Olsen said he had no comment on what the demolition project is costing, although the company’s application for a permit with the City of Decatur listed the “work value” at $935,000 with the permit fee costing more than $7,000.
Bret Robertson, chairman of Save the Pump House, said spending that kind of cash could have gone a long way to rehabbing the pump house and saving it for all time.
“When you think what could have been accomplished with that amount of money,” said Robertson. “If anything, Tate & Lyle had a financial motivation to go in a different direction, to avoid all this expense, but they didn’t do it. It’s a curious mystery… their actions make no sense to us.”
As for the loss of the building itself, a unique structure that housed water pumping machinery in the basement and meeting and function rooms above, Robertson said it was heartbreaking.
“I really don’t know what else to say,” he added. “It’s a tragedy for the people and the city of Decatur. It’s very sad.”
Supporters of the Staley Pump House launched a campaign to preserve it about six months ago. Documents show that city officials began raising concerns about the iconic structure and its future more than five years ago.
Reporting earlier this month by the Herald & Review showed Tate & Lyle’s move to demolish the structure had been encouraged by City of Decatur officials. They said they feared its crumbling structure posed a danger to boaters and anglers. Tate & Lyle needed permission from the city and permits from the U.S. Corps of Engineers Rock Island District to take the building down.
The Corps had been willing to pause permitting to see if a deal could be done to save the building, but Tate & Lyle told Robertson it was not interested in negotiations.
Robertson had even tried to go over the heads of local Tate & Lyle officials by requesting a meeting with the London-based company’s Chief Executive, Nick Hampton.
“But they said he would not meet with us, and that was it,” said Robertson.
He said other battles to save historic structures will no doubt be fought in the future, and he said the fight to preserve the pump house had dredged up some valuable lessons.
“I don’t know what you would call it, but I think some kind of after-action analysis to look at what went well and what could have been better will help us all learn from the experience,” he added. “I was pleased with what we were able to accomplish, and that we tried.”
GALLERY: The Staley Pump House through the years
Staley Club House 1922
Staley Club House 1930s
