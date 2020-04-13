VIDEO: Decatur's city manager talks about police policy on stops for 'stay at home'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — City Manager Scot Wrighton in a video update to the community on Monday said he wanted to "put to rest" rumors that police will be stopping people because of the state's stay-at-home order.

"I know that there have been some stories of places in other parts of the United States where maybe law enforcement has been a little aggressive, and I want assure the citizens that this is not the case in Decatur," he said.

Wrighton said police will enforce the order, but mostly with cases involving large parties with 10 or more people. He said people will not be stopped for going to the grocery store, exercising or other activities allowed under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's order.

Wrighton ​also said "police are not out roaming the streets of Decatur looking for businesses that are open." If a complaint is received, police will inform the business, he said.

Under the Pritzker order, only "essential" businesses are to be open. ​

The governor issued the order about three weeks ago. It has since been extended to April 30.