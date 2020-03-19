VIDEO: McLean County has first case of COVID-19; man in 70s in 'good' condition

On Thursday, the Memorial Health Systems announced that a 71-year-old woman being treated at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield had died.

The patient was a Florida resident who had been visiting the Springfield area when she became ill. The patient was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Sangamon County earlier this month and became the first COVID-19 death in Central Illinois.

The confirmation of McLean County's first case comes one day after Melissa Graven, the county health department's communicable disease supervisor, said it was inevitable that people here will test positive for the virus.

Anyone experiencing fever, cough and shortness of breath, or in close contact with someone with COVID-19, or has been recently to an area where there has been a COVID-19 outbreak should stay home and call their health care provider who will decide whether testing is needed. While there is no treatment for COVID-19, people with mild symptoms may be able to isolate and care for themselves at home. Most people recover from the virus.

Meanwhile, social distancing, washing your hands, covering your coughs and sneezes, staying home when you can and cleaning frequently used surfaces are important to keep the number of cases of COVID-19 in McLean County as low as possible, Graven said.