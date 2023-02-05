DECATUR — Over a month after a Decatur dog lost its life due to bitter cold temperatures, mourners gathered in Decatur’s Central Park on Saturday to celebrate its legacy — and to call for change.

Blue, an 11-year-old pit bull, died after being rescued with four other dogs from a home on North Taylor Avenue in December. Mark Miller Jr., 42, and Nyssa Richards, 39, were both charged with animal cruelty and neglect following the incident. They were cited and given a notice to appear with a court date set for March 14.

Organizers of the vigil said they were moved by Blue’s story and hope to protect other pets from neglect.

“Although Blue had a home, he was failed by many humans in his lifetime,” said organizer Beth Wallace. “And we wanted to let Blue know his life mattered.”

Wallace runs the Facebook page Justice For BLUE along with Courtney Pritchett, who said she was out picking up food one day when she noticed a group of dogs who appeared to be suffering outside in the day’s below-freezing weather.

“I didn't have to slow down to see Blue, which I later found out was his name, was maybe 5 or so feet from his dog house just staggering, and he was just, he was not OK,” Pritchett said.

Finding Blue that day was “the hardest thing I think I’ve ever watched,” she said.

Pritchett told the Herald & Review she attempted to help the dogs outside the home on North Taylor Avenue but was ordered off the property by the homeowners. That’s when she decided to contact the Macon County Sheriff’s Department for assistance.

Pritchett said she felt like she had no choice but to intervene.

“I used to work in a shelter. I did pit bull rescue. I foster dogs. I love animals, you know?” she said. “He was just a living being. It didn't matter if it was a dog, a person, a cat. It needed help.”

Pritchett, Wallace said, is “Blue’s angel.”

Both Wallace and Pritchett praised the sheriff’s department for what they said was a speedy and careful response to Blue’s and the other dogs’ suffering.

Sgt. Ron Atkins, animal control administrator for the sheriff’s department, and Macon County Sheriff Jim Root were both present at the vigil. Root said instances of animal neglect are more common when the weather gets cold.

“We think responsible pet ownership is something that everybody needs to do,” Root said. “And if we can be a voice for those pets that get neglected, we will. We were responsible for investigating, and so we want to show our support for the people that are out there volunteering at the shelter and all these people here (at the vigil). So, we're here for them.”

Around 100 people were present for the vigil. Many of them wore blue sweatshirts designed by Wallace and Pritchett that read “We Are Their Voice” and “Justice For Blue,” and nearly all held blue-colored tea lights throughout the vigil. One notable absence at the vigil were animals — organizers requested that mourners leave their pets at home due to the cold temperatures.

Decatur residents Kyla Patton and Cassie Dixson said they wanted to show their support for Blue in part because of how much they love their own animals.

“I'm a huge animal lover. So seeing what happened just made me outraged,” Patton said. “And I feel like the more people that are here to show that, we can maybe get the word out and maybe (animal cruelty) will end.”

“It's just crazy that people don't actually care, that they allow it to continue happening,” Dixson said.

Blue was more than just a dog, said Wallace; he was a living being who deserved love and care. Hopefully, she said, his story will inspire people to treat animals more safely and responsibly.

“There is strength in numbers,” Wallace said. “And if we all work together, we can make a change.”

View photos of the four dogs rescued from the extreme cold in Decatur rescued dog 1 rescued dog 2 rescued dog 3 rescued dog 4