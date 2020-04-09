Village of Forsyth closes parks until further notice

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Trustee Dave Wendt said in an email that the closure came after reports of people congregating in the village park and not maintaining social distance. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has placed the state under a 'stay-at-home' order until April 30, and while the order allows people to be outside at a distance from others, officials say they should not be gathering in groups of 10 or more.