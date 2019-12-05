Vinnie and Debra Barbee are collecting donations for their annual toy drive. Here's how to help.

DECATUR — Donations are being accepted for the annual Christmas toy drive organized by Decatur philanthropists Vinnie and Debra Barbee.

New toys can be dropped off at the Glass House, 2895 North Oakland Avenue, at the following times:

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday;

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday;

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Toys can also be left at the Old Book Barn, 126 U.S. 51 in Forsyth, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Donations will be accepted up to Dec. 15.

PHOTOS: Vinnie and Debra Barbee

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.