Vinnie and Debra Barbee are collecting donations for their annual toy drive. Here's how to help.

In this 2015 file photo, Santa, also known as Vinnie Barbee, hands over a new bike to 7-year-old Brock Boliek while watched by Santa's chief helper, and wife, Debra Barbee. The couple are collecting donations for the toy drive again this year.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
DECATUR — Donations are being accepted for the annual Christmas toy drive organized by Decatur philanthropists Vinnie and Debra Barbee.
New toys can be dropped off at the Glass House, 2895 North Oakland Avenue, at the following times:
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Toys can also be left at the Old Book Barn, 126 U.S. 51 in Forsyth, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Donations will be accepted up to Dec. 15.
