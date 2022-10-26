 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vinnie's Barbee-Q accepting toy donations to help Decatur-area families

Vinnie Barbee’s Toy Drive

DECATUR — Vinnie's Barbee-Q is collecting toys for its 21th annual toy drive.

New, unopened toys are being accepted through Dec. 18. They can be dropped off during business hours at the Glass House, 2895 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, or The Old Book Barn, at 126 U.S. 51, Forsyth.

The toys are distributed to families in the community by Vinnie and Debra Barbee. For further information, contact Vinnie Barbee at 217-412-7427.

