Vinnie's Barbee-Q hosting Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless

DECATUR — Vinnie's Barbee-Q will be hosting its 21st annual Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless on Thursday, Nov. 24.
The meal will be served from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Water Street Mission, 758 N. Water St., Decatur.
Lynda Margerum
Newsroom Clerk
