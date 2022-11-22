 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vinnie's Barbee-Q hosting Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless

DECATUR — Vinnie's Barbee-Q will be hosting its 21st annual Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless on Thursday, Nov. 24.

The meal will be served from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Water Street Mission, 758 N. Water St., Decatur.

