Vinnie's Barbee-Q Toy Drive accepting toy donations to help Decatur-area families

Vinnie Barbee’s Toy Drive

DECATUR — Vinnie's Barbee-Q is now collecting toys for its 20th annual Toy Drive until Saturday, Dec. 15.

New, unopened toys can be dropped off during business hours at the Glass House, 2895 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, or The Old Book Barn, at 126 U.S. 51, Forsyth.

The toys are distributed to families in the community by Vinnie and Debra Barbee. 

