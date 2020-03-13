Visitor restriction policy to continue at Decatur amid COVID-19 concerns

SPRINGFIELD – Memorial Health System announced Friday that it is extending restrictions on visitors to patients at all of its hospitals, including Decatur Memorial Hospital, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Restrictions on visitors first were put in place at the system’s hospitals in December to prevent the spread of influenza. Those rules – limiting visitors to two per patient at one time – will continue at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville and Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln. All visitors to those four hospitals must be 18 or older and show no signs of illness.

All visiting of inpatients is prohibited for the time being at Taylorville Memorial Hospital because some inpatients at the hospital face increased risks of medical complications if they become infected with the novel coronavirus, and those patients can’t be segregated from the rest of the patient population.

Visitors are permitted in the outpatient areas and emergency department at Taylorville Memorial.