You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Volunteers needed for food delivery program coming to Christian County
0 comments

Volunteers needed for food delivery program coming to Christian County

{{featured_button_text}}

TAYLORVILLE— The Central Illinois Foodbank needs volunteers and donors as its donation delivery program expands to Christian County.

The Springfield-based agency will share with people how they can get involved during a meeting from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Angelo's Pizza, 404 W. Spresser St. in Taylorville. Refreshments will be served.

Volunteers are needed to make local food pick-ups and make deliveries to various partnered food pantries and soup kitchens in the area, said spokeswoman Ashley Earnest. Also needed are donors like restaurant owners, caterers and bakeries. 

"It's open to everyone," said Earnest. "It's a minimal time commitment, but it can do so much good in Christian County."

PHOTOS: WSOY Community Food Drive through the years

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News