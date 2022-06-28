Voters choose Jim Root to stay in the job as Macon County sheriff

DECATUR — Voters in Tuesday's Republican primary election emphatically decided that incumbent Macon County Sheriff Jim Root deserved to keep the job he has fought so hard to retain.

As the results came Root, 54, had opened up a commanding and unassailable lead over his challenger, Cody Moore, polling 8,877 votes to Moore's total of 2,914.

And with no Democratic candidate in sight so far, the question of who will be the next sheriff come the November election appears to be decided.

For Root, the taste of victory was particularly sweet: "Unlike 2018, I got a bigger margin this time," he said with his characteristic understated modesty. "This was a Republican primary and the Republican voters knew I was their candidate."

It’s been a tortuous trip through election history to get to this point. Root, then a lieutenant, had appeared to lose the 2018 election by just one vote to Democratic challenger and fellow lieutenant, Tony Brown.

It would then take several years and five rounds of court hearings before a judge brought in from outside the county waded through contested ballots before ruling in May of 2021 that Root had actually been the winner by a 16-vote margin.

Almost immediately, he faced a new Republican primary challenge for the job by former sheriff and Decatur-based philanthropist Howard G. Buffett. That bid failed, however, when changes in the rules governing training standards for sworn law enforcement officers meant Buffett had to back out.

But by October Moore had appeared as a Republican primary challenger, and it was clear his law enforcement credentials established him as a serious contender for the sheriff’s office.

The 56-year-old Millikin University-trained teacher turned cop had already racked up a successful 26-year career with the Decatur Police Department, returning in 2016 as deputy chief of investigations.

He previously told the Herald & Review he had wanted the chief’s job there but was passed over when he refused to move his family to the city. Moore said with his experience and widespread training — including time spent at the FBI National Academy — he was armed with the ideas and knowledge to lead a major downstate law enforcement organization.

He was magnanimous in defeat Tuesday night. "We tried to keep it as clean a race as we could and as fair as we could," said Moore. "I wish my opponent all the best and I hope the citizens of Macon County are served well."

Root’s ultimately winning appeal to voters was that he had plenty of ideas and vision for the job but needed more time to put them into action and steer the sheriff’s department where it needs to go.

He said he had begun that process with revised and enhanced staffing schedules to cut down on crippling overtime costs and burnout for Macon County Jail staff. And he said a plan to equip officers with body cameras was already well advanced and will be in place far ahead of a state-mandated deadline for all officers in Illinois to have them by January.

Root’s bigger long-term plan for the office remains, he said, producing a corps of cross-trained officers familiar with all the major leadership roles and able to step in and handle them. Root said encouraging officers not to just “work in their own silos” would produce a more well-rounded leadership with competency at every level.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.