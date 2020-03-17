Voters, election judges react to Macon County turnout so far

DECATUR — Election judges say voter turnout in Macon County Tuesday morning was thin amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
"The primaries can be slower than the general election anyways," said Tia Peete, an election judge at Central Christian Church. "I'm sure it's the virus because we've had a few people come in that want to use their own pens so I think there's concern with that.”
Ann Fank said the concerns didn't stop her from going out and expressing her right to vote. The 55-year-old from Decatur said she's taking necessary precautions to protect herself from potential infection, but since she's working from home now, going out and voting was easy to fit into her schedule.
“I do wish that Illinois would have postponed it like other states have done because I don't think that there's going to be a big turnout," said Fank. "This is important."
Peete also speculated that early voting had a role in light voter turnout. In agreement was Doug Precht, an election judge at the Macon County Office building of over 30 years. Early voting in Macon County started in early February and ended Tuesday.
"Early voting has taken care of a lot of voters that don't want to come down here on election day," said Precht. "There's a convenience of it. They can come here and vote no matter what precinct they're in."
“You got to get out and vote, it's important," said Alex Sobottka, 24, a voter registered at Scovill Zoo. "A lot of people are making decisions on both parties so you got to vote for the ones you believe in."
"I think it's going to be a landslide this election,” he added.
Scovill Zoo, like other places, were prepared for the spread of germs. Judge tables in the Shilling Education Center had hand sanitizer bottles and disinfectant wipes readily available for frequent cleanings. Two judges were even wearing masks and rubber gloves.
Voting at Central Christian Church was 22-year-old Ethan Meyer, a student at Milliin University, who noticed a lack of voters his age.
Meyer said, "I don't think there's an excuse for any college student to not come out and vote" since Spring Break was extended through Monday, March 23 over concerns over the coronavirus spread. University courses will also be delivered online for the remaining weeks of the semester, according to a statement.
"I wish I would see more people my age, but I'm glad people come out and vote regardless" said Meyer.
Polls are open until 7 p.m.
