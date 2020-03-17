Voters, election judges react to Macon County turnout so far

DECATUR — Election judges say voter turnout in Macon County Tuesday morning was thin amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

"The primaries can be slower than the general election anyways," said Tia Peete, an election judge at Central Christian Church. "I'm sure it's the virus because we've had a few people come in that want to use their own pens so I think there's concern with that.”

Ann Fank said the concerns didn't stop her from going out and expressing her right to vote. The 55-year-old from Decatur said she's taking necessary precautions to protect herself from potential infection, but since she's working from home now, going out and voting was easy to fit into her schedule.

“I do wish that Illinois would have postponed it like other states have done because I don't think that there's going to be a big turnout," said Fank. "This is important."

Peete also speculated that early voting had a role in light voter turnout. In agreement was Doug Precht, an election judge at the Macon County Office building of over 30 years. Early voting in Macon County started in early February and ended Tuesday.