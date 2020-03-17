Votes trend Rueter's way in Republican race for Macon County state's attorney

DECATUR — Voters were trending towards giving public defender Scott Rueter a chance to go back to the future Tuesday with a solid lead in the Republican primary election for the next Macon County State’s Attorney.

Rueter, who previously held the county’s top legal post from 2000 to 2004, was ahead of GOP challenger Philip Tibbs by a 10 percent margin with 75 percent of precincts reporting around 9:30 p.m.

The winner will face Democrat Tammara “Tammy” Wagoner in the November election; Wagoner, currently a Piatt County Assistant State’s Attorney, did not have a primary challenger. Democrat Jay Scott, the present Macon County State’s Attorney, will retire with the close of his second term in the office.

Rueter, who was out collecting campaign signs when reached by phone, said he was confident but not overconfident of the primary result. “I’ve been in enough of these horse races to know we have to wait and see,” he said.