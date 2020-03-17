Votes trend Rueter's way in Republican race for Macon County state's attorney

DECATUR — Voters were trending towards giving public defender Scott Rueter a chance to go back to the future Tuesday with a solid lead in the Republican primary election for the next Macon County State’s Attorney.
Rueter, who previously held the county’s top legal post from 2000 to 2004, was ahead of GOP challenger Philip Tibbs by a 10 percent margin with 75 percent of precincts reporting around 9:30 p.m.
The winner will face Democrat Tammara “Tammy” Wagoner in the November election; Wagoner, currently a Piatt County Assistant State’s Attorney, did not have a primary challenger. Democrat Jay Scott, the present Macon County State’s Attorney, will retire with the close of his second term in the office.
Rueter, who was out collecting campaign signs when reached by phone, said he was confident but not overconfident of the primary result. “I’ve been in enough of these horse races to know we have to wait and see,” he said.
In a primary election campaign that was ultimately shaped, like everything else, by the grip of coronavirus fears, Rueter said he had still connected with voters, even if it was at arm’s length. “Shaking hands has definitely been an area where I’ve gotten some folks who are like ‘Nah, I don’t want to do that’, and I can understand it,” Rueter added.
Tibbs had previously told the Herald & Review he had enjoyed a “real good reception” on the doorsteps of Macon County and was “still feeling OK” waiting for results from some key areas, like Mount Zion, to come in.
“A couple of districts I expect to do well in haven’t come in yet so it’s on a wait and see basis,” said Tibbs, a former assistant state’s attorney and now a partner in the Geisler Law Office.
Both Rueter and Tibbs believe they have the right priorities to make a success of the office. Rueter’s approach emphasizes combating gun violence, the opioid drug crisis, domestic violence and dealing with juvenile crime. Tibbs emphasizes tackling drug crime, violent crime and sex assault and abuse cases.
Both men congratulated each other on running a “congenial” campaign and said they remain firm friends. Both also count Wagoner as a friend, too. Tibbs said he used to work with her and Rueter said they used to swap tips on how to program Minecraft for their kids. “I’ve known and liked Tammy for a long time,” added Rueter.
