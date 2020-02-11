Voting is now open for Herald & Review's Readers' Choice

Ready ... set ... vote!

Today is opening day for voting in our Best of Readers’ Choice Awards annual program, our showcase of the region's best based on nominations from the community.

Round one of voting is in the services, people and medical categories. That wraps up Feb. 18.

Round two featuring the eat, drink, shop and play categories is Feb. 19-25.

Visit herald-review.com/readerschoice to cast your ballot.

Winners will be recognized in the Herald & Review and herald-review.com on March 29.

Thanks for reading — and voting!

