Want to learn about dinosaurs? Head to Rock Springs

DECATUR — Rock Springs Nature Center is holding an educational session on dinosaurs.
Anyone can come and learn about dinosaurs, such as how big each one stood in comparison with other dinosaurs, how many fossils have been found in Illinois, and more. The day of learning will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22.
Participation is free but anyone interested needs to register by noon Friday, Dec. 20, at MaconCountyConservation.org. Rock Springs Nature Center is at 3939 Nearing Ln.
