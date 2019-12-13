You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Want to learn about dinosaurs? Head to Rock Springs
0 comments

Want to learn about dinosaurs? Head to Rock Springs

{{featured_button_text}}
MCCD

DECATUR — Rock Springs Nature Center is holding an educational session on dinosaurs.

Anyone can come and learn about dinosaurs, such as how big each one stood in comparison with other dinosaurs, how many fossils have been found in Illinois, and more. The day of learning will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22.

Participation is free but anyone interested needs to register by noon Friday, Dec. 20, at MaconCountyConservation.org. Rock Springs Nature Center is at 3939 Nearing Ln.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News