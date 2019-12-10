Want to see the largest tree in Illinois? Take a trip with the Macon County Conservation District

DECATUR — The Macon County Conservation District is hosting a trip to the Bald Hill Prairie Reserve in northern Illinois to see the state's largest tree on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
You have free articles remaining.
The conservation district said in a statement that the Byron Forest Preserve District discovered the Eastern Cottonwood tree last spring after acquiring the property. The trip will include a visit to the Jarrett Prairie Center and a hike on a dolomite hill prairie.
The trip is open to all ages, and a fee of $25 will be charged to cover transportation, the release said. The bus will leave at 9 a.m. from Rock Springs Nature Center, and registration closes at noon Dec. 16. Registration is available at MaconCountyConservation.org.
Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites