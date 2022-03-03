Wanted: Central Illinois fish fry locations 🐟

Weekly fish fries during Lent are a much-anticipated gathering for many in Central Illinois, and we want to help readers find them.
Lee Enterprises' Central Illinois newsrooms — The Pantagraph, Herald & Review and Journal Gazette/Times Courier — are compiling a list and map of events across the region.
If you're the organizer of such an event, please help us out. Our online submission form is at: https://bit.ly/ILfishfries
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty