Wanted: Central Illinois fish fry locations 🐟

Weekly fish fries during Lent are a much-anticipated gathering for many in Central Illinois, and we want to help readers find them.

Lee Enterprises' Central Illinois newsrooms — The Pantagraph, Herald & Review and Journal Gazette/Times Courier — are compiling a list and map of events across the region.

If you're the organizer of such an event, please help us out. Our online submission form is at: https://bit.ly/ILfishfries

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

