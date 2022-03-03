 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wanted: Central Illinois fish fry locations 🐟

Decatur fish fry - file

Joni Hayes, left, picks up an order of fish from Jane and Bill Kaelin, right, on Friday, March 6, 2020, during one of the fish fries held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Decatur.

 JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW

Weekly fish fries during Lent are a much-anticipated gathering for many in Central Illinois, and we want to help readers find them. 

Lee Enterprises' Central Illinois newsrooms — The Pantagraph, Herald & Review and Journal Gazette/Times Courier — are compiling a list and map of events across the region. 

If you're the organizer of such an event, please help us out. Our online submission form is at: https://bit.ly/ILfishfries 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

