WATCH: Afternoon update about Lincoln plane crash from Pantagraph newsroom

Reporter Sierra Henry talks about developing stories from The Pantagraph ...
Read more:
Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.
{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln firefighters respond to the crash of a small airplane in the southbound lane of I-55 over Illinois 121 in Lincoln Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020. Officials say three people were killed in the crash.
Emergency crews respond to the scene of a plane crash Tuesday, March 3, 2020, on Interstate 55 in Lincoln. Three were killed.
The scene of a small plane crash in Lincoln is shown Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Federal investigators are determining what caused the plane to crash into Interstate 55.
Lincoln firefighters set up a tent to block a view of the victims from the freeway after a small airplane crashed in the southbound lane of I-55 over Illinois 121 in Lincoln Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020. Officials say three people were killed in the crash.
Lincoln firefighters wash down fuel after the crash of a small airplane in the southbound lane of I-55 over Illinois 121 in Lincoln Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020. Officials say three people were killed in the crash.
Emergency crews inspect the scene of a plane crash on Interstate 55 in Lincoln on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The Illinois State Police plans to release details about the three killed in the crash on Wednesday.
Lincoln firefighters set up a tent as they prepare to remove victims from a small airplane crash in the southbound lane of I-55 over Illinois 121 in Lincoln Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020. Officials say three people were killed in the crash.
A state highway crew and area police respond to the crash of a small airplane in the southbound lane of I-55 over Illinois 121 in Lincoln Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020. Officials say three people were killed in the crash.
The Logan County Coroner and area police and fire respond to the crash of a small airplane in the southbound lane of I-55 over Illinois 121 in Lincoln Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020. Officials say three people were killed in the crash.
Lincoln firefighters and Illinois State Police respond to the crash of a small airplane in the southbound lane of I-55 over Illinois 121 in Lincoln Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020. Officials say three people were killed in the crash.
Salvage operators and Lincoln firefighters clean up debris after a small airplane crashed in the southbound lane of I-55 over Illinois 121 in Lincoln Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020. The highway had been closed since the early morning crash but reopened around 2:30 p.m.
Lincoln firefighters assist in the cleanup at the crash scene where a small airplane fell out of the sky into the southbound lane of I-55 over Illinois 121 in Lincoln Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020.
Wendy Coit-Remington, store manager for the Dunkin' store at 3089 Woodlawn Road in Lincoln, describes how she saw smoke shortly after a small airplane crashed in the southbound lane of Interstate 55 on Tuesday.
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Marijuana entrepreneurs are starting to rake in millions of dollars a month in Illinois as customers line up to buy newly legal weed, but who’s profiting from those sales remains secret.
A person suspected of being infected with the coronavirus is being treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center, and if confirmed it wo…
Several statewide law enforcement organizations said Monday they will strongly oppose efforts to eliminate cash bail in Illinois, one of Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker’s top priorities.
Wendy Coit-Remington, manager of the Dunkin location on Woodlawn Road in Lincoln, discusses the plane crash on Interstate 55 on Tuesday.
The airplane involved in the crash that left three dead in Lincoln Tuesday has been identified as a single-engine Cessna 172.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.