WATCH: Decatur, Macon County officials share coronavirus information

Macon County and Decatur leaders and health administrators said they are working together to prepare and respond to the threat of coronavirus, describing the situation as rapidly evolving and fluid.

The leaders of both hospitals, city and county governments, Decatur Public Schools, the Macon County Health Department and Crossing Healthcare addressed the media in a news conference Friday afternoon they said was intended to help communicate accurate and timely information to the public.

"We want to be as transparent as we possibly can as we face this unusual event in our community," Moore Wolfe said.

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus, COVID-19, in Macon County. Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said one person has been tested. She urged residents not to listen to social media rumors that might indicate otherwise.

“If or when we have a case of COVID 19, we will tell you. We will be honest, we will be transparent, we will not try to hide things from you,” Binkley said.

Binkley said some private labs have now been approved to conduct coronavirus tests, in addition to tests run through the Illinois Department of Public Health.