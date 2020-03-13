WATCH: Decatur, Macon County officials share coronavirus information

Macon County and Decatur leaders and health administrators said they are working together to prepare and respond to the threat of coronavirus, describing the situation as rapidly evolving and fluid.
The leaders of both hospitals, city and county governments, Decatur Public Schools, the Macon County Health Department and Crossing Healthcare addressed the media in a news conference Friday afternoon they said was intended to help communicate accurate and timely information to the public.
"We want to be as transparent as we possibly can as we face this unusual event in our community," Moore Wolfe said.
There have been no confirmed cases of the virus, COVID-19, in Macon County. Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said one person has been tested. She urged residents not to listen to social media rumors that might indicate otherwise.
“If or when we have a case of COVID 19, we will tell you. We will be honest, we will be transparent, we will not try to hide things from you,” Binkley said.
Binkley said some private labs have now been approved to conduct coronavirus tests, in addition to tests run through the Illinois Department of Public Health.
At this point, Decatur Public Schools are scheduled to be in session on Monday. Superintendent Paul Fregeau said that could change based on direction from Gov. J.B. Pritkzer, who is expected to hold a news conference this afternoon. Governors in Ohio and Michigan have canceled classes.
Drew Early, president and CEO of DMH, and Michael Hicks, president and CEO of HSHS St. Mary’s, both said their organizations have been preparing for the virus and were working to free up capacity to treat patients as needed.
Asked how many beds would be available if an outbreak takes hold in Macon County, neither gave a number but said they would work to treat patients in a variety of ways. Only the sickest patients would need hospital beds, they said, and others could be treated at other locations.
Other recent coronavirus news:
The Decatur Park District has suspended all group programming, classes, events, trips and tournaments it hosts until April 15. READ MORE
Event cancellations are coming in quickly. These include Saturday's St. Patrick's Day parade in Decatur. KEEP UP HERE
The Illinois State Board of Education has created a Frequently Asked Questions page related to schools and the coronavirus. READ THE INFORMATION HERE.
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro