WATCH LIVE: Macon County officials say 15 have tested positive at Fair Havens Senior Living

DECATUR — Representatives of the Macon County Crisis Communication Team are announcing COVID-19 developments in Macon County.

Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said 10 total residents and five staff members at Fair Havens Senior Living, 1790 S Fairview Ave., have tested positive.

She said there are still pending tests that are out and will be coming back tomorrow and in the coming days.

Binkley and Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said they wanted to encourage residents to stay home even though it is Easter weekend.

“We continue to push the message to everyone to please stay home as much as possible,” Binkley said.

Moore Wolfe said this will become more difficult as the weather gets nicer, but it is vital to do so.

"We are still in a crisis situation," she said.