You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
WATCH LIVE: Macon County officials say 15 have tested positive at Fair Havens Senior Living
0 comments
breaking

WATCH LIVE: Macon County officials say 15 have tested positive at Fair Havens Senior Living

Fairhavens-040820-2.jpg

Fair Havens Senior Living, 1790 S. Fairview Ave., is shown Tuesday. 

 JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Representatives of the Macon County Crisis Communication Team are announcing COVID-19 developments in Macon County. 

Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said 10 total residents and five staff members at Fair Havens Senior Living, 1790 S Fairview Ave., have tested positive. 

She said there are still pending tests that are out and will be coming back tomorrow and in the coming days. 

Binkley and Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said they wanted to encourage residents to stay home even though it is Easter weekend. 

“We continue to push the message to everyone to please stay home as much as possible,” Binkley said.

Moore Wolfe said this will become more difficult as the weather gets nicer, but it is vital to do so. 

"We are still in a crisis situation," she said. 

The press conference is being held at the Macon County Office Building at 141 S. Main St., in downtown Decatur. 

Officials earlier this week announced the county's first COVID-19 death, a man in his 80s who lived at Fair Havens. Four confirmed cases within the nursing home were also announced

The county had said there were 17 confirmed cases as of Friday afternoon. 

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

Officials confirm first Macon County COVID-19 death was resident of Decatur senior facility
Macon County: 4 cases of COVID-19 associated with long-term care facility

SATURDAY UPDATE: Coronavirus and Central Illinois

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News