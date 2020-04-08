WATCH: Neighbors, friends cheer Decatur nurse on COVID-19 unit

DECATUR — Lindsay Ippel Douglass has worked in emergency rooms and Level 1 trauma centers as a nurse. She's also worked in the intensive care unit at Decatur Memorial Hospital after she and husband Chris moved back from Chicago several years ago.
When the COVID-19 unit opened at the hospital, she volunteered to work there, too. One evening as she headed to work, her husband and two small children were outdoors, and her husband asked a passerby to help them cheer for her as she left.
“The next night my former basketball coach from Millikin, Lori Kerans, and her family and well as my in-laws who all live nearby joined them,” Douglass said. “Since then it has grown to not only include many neighbors but other family, friends, Millikin teammates and friends and other supporters from my church.”
The support for her and her fellow frontline healthcare workers helps keep their spirits up, she said, as well as donations of food and protective equipment such as masks, safety glasses and headbands.
“I have had many emotions throughout this entire pandemic and especially since I’ve transitioned to working in the COVID-19 unit,” she said. “To see so many people come together to support me along with everyone else battling in the frontlines continually brings tears to my eyes. The cheering, homemade signs, honking and uplifting music sends me off with a smile on my face and often with a tear in my eye."
Similar public signs of appreciation for first-responders have popped up in places like New York City, where residents gather on balconies and porches at 7 nightly to shout and make noise for doctors, nurses and caregivers.
For Lindsay Ippel Douglass, "this support has brought our neighborhood together and demonstrates solidarity for all of us as healthcare workers. We can all feel the love, support and prayers that are so needed during this stressful time, and it really boosts my spirits when I know I’m going in to face a challenging work shift.”
When she leaves work, she takes off her work shoes before getting in the car, and uses a separate entrance at home, where she puts her work clothes in the washer and immediately showers and uses disinfectant before going near her family. It's tough, she said, but the support of her community helps.
“I am holding up as well as can be expected during these stressful and uncertain days,” she said. “My husband Chris has been very supportive and helpful as we’ve had to juggle work schedules, homeschooling and childcare. We have also had many family members and friends show their support by providing food, sending notes of encouragement, donating safety glasses or homemade masks and headbands. It’s truly amazing to see all the support and feel the love and prayers of so many people.”
Kerans lives in the same neighborhood as the Douglass family and was on a walk when Chris Douglass told her about the send-off. She contacted teammates of Lindsay Douglass who played with her on Millikin's women's basketball team.
I think this is a time when, particularly when you're not able to help on front lines, whatever that means to each of us, it feels as if you're helpless,”Kerans said. “As small at as it is, it allows a community of support. I wish we could do for all our Millikin folks (in medical fields). It was easy to jump on Chris' bandwagon for that one.”
Doing the send-off for Lindsay Douglass, Kerans said, is a way to convey to all the medical personnel working so hard that their community is cheering for them and appreciates everything they're doing. Kerans is keeping photo and video records of the daily event to give to Douglass when the crisis is past.
The people who come practice social distancing, and many stay in their cars, holding homemade signs out the window, or honking and flashing their lights.
Until the stay-at-home order, said Lindsay's mother, Linda Ippel, the children spent a lot of time at their grandparents' homes, and the Ippels helped out often with babysitting. Ippel worries not only about her daughter's safety, but how this is affecting the children, whose regular schedule has been turned upside down.
“They're so used to being with us,” Ippel said. “We miss them and when you're in that vulnerable position of knowing you can't be around them or even in close proximity, it's tough for the kids, it's tough for us, and we're very concerned, not just for them but for all the people on the front lines there.”
Lindsay Douglass is a triplet, and the family had planned a spring break trip to Michigan to see her sister, who is a doctor there and is also pregnant. Their triplet brother is in Grand Rapids, Mich., where the community has been hard-hit by the virus.
“I think people feel helpless,” Ippel said. “Nobody knows what do and everybody wants to do something positive. People who sew are making masks furiously. They don't know what else to do. You can't make cookies and drop off at a hospital. People are not going to eat something from a stranger in these strange times.”
