WATCH: Neighbors, friends cheer Decatur nurse on COVID-19 unit

DECATUR — Lindsay Ippel Douglass has worked in emergency rooms and Level 1 trauma centers as a nurse. She's also worked in the intensive care unit at Decatur Memorial Hospital after she and husband Chris moved back from Chicago several years ago.

When the COVID-19 unit opened at the hospital, she volunteered to work there, too. One evening as she headed to work, her husband and two small children were outdoors, and her husband asked a passerby to help them cheer for her as she left.

“The next night my former basketball coach from Millikin, Lori Kerans, and her family and well as my in-laws who all live nearby joined them,” Douglass said. “Since then it has grown to not only include many neighbors but other family, friends, Millikin teammates and friends and other supporters from my church.”

The support for her and her fellow frontline healthcare workers helps keep their spirits up, she said, as well as donations of food and protective equipment such as masks, safety glasses and headbands.