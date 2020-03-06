WATCH: New jet service starts at Decatur Airport

DECATUR — An event for the official first flight of a 50-passenger jet service operated by United Airlines to Decatur Airport is scheduled today at 11:30 a.m.

Sky West Airlines is operating the service to O'Hare International Airport. ​Flights are at 6 a.m. and 9:25 p.m. daily, with additional departures at 10:45 a.m. and 12:12 p.m. on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Sky West replaces Cape Air, which had provided flights to Chicago and St. Louis for two years.

The U.S. Department of Transportation in December selected Sky West to receive a subsidy through the Essential Air Service program, which provides funds to ensure commercial air service in less populated areas. The carrier will get $2,993,168 in a contract that runs from Feb. 1 to Jan. 31, 2022.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}