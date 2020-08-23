Watch now: 1/5 of Illinois now on 'warning level' for COVID cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Department of Public Health data released Sunday show another 1,893 people have been found to have COVID-19. The state starts the week with nearly one-fifth of the state's counties on “warning level” status for the disease.

The new cases on Sunday put the total number of COVID positive results at 220,178, including 7,880 deaths.

In Macon County, four new cases were added on Sunday, bringing the running total of positive numbers to 838, the local health department said. The largest age group who have COVID are 20-29, at 137, the Macon County Health Department reported.

Overall, the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 16 to Sunday is 4.2%. The recovery rate is at 95% statewide, according to the health data. About 3.7 million specimens have been tested.

Twenty of the states 102 counties are on warning status: Bureau, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Jefferson, Logan, Madison, Monroe, Moultrie, Randolph, St. Clair, Union, White, Will, and Williamson.