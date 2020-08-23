Watch now: 1/5 of Illinois now on 'warning level' for COVID cases

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Department of Public Health data released Sunday show another 1,893 people have been found to have COVID-19. The state starts the week with nearly one-fifth of the state's counties on “warning level” status for the disease.
The new cases on Sunday put the total number of COVID positive results at 220,178, including 7,880 deaths.
In Macon County, four new cases were added on Sunday, bringing the running total of positive numbers to 838, the local health department said. The largest age group who have COVID are 20-29, at 137, the Macon County Health Department reported.
Overall, the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 16 to Sunday is 4.2%. The recovery rate is at 95% statewide, according to the health data. About 3.7 million specimens have been tested.
Twenty of the states 102 counties are on warning status: Bureau, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Jefferson, Logan, Madison, Monroe, Moultrie, Randolph, St. Clair, Union, White, Will, and Williamson.
Two or more measurements for the spread of the highly contagious virus have exceeded allowable limits in each of the counties put on warning last week. The process serves as notice that local officials should take action to mitigate the spread.
Area counties that have at least one category in the warning level for the latest period, Aug. 9-15:
- Macon County: 125 new cases per 100,000 people (anything over 50 per 100,000 is warning level)
- Shelby County: 133 new cases per 100,000
- Sangamon County: 102 new cases per 100,000
- Logan County: 290 new cases per 100,000, 10.4% test positivity (8% triggers warning), and the number of tests performed
There are 33 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County today.
Additionally, Moultrie County, which is already on the list, has three warning levels, for new cases, test positivity and tests performed.
Experts say the most effective ways of slowing transmission are wearing face coverings over nose and mouth, keeping a social distance of at least 6 feet away from other people, and frequently washing hands. Health officials are seeing rampant disregard for wearing face coverings or observing social distance.
Contact tracing data show the spikes are fueled by people congregating at weddings, businesses, neighborhood gatherings, parties, bars, travel to other states and to sports camps.
A mask mandate was first imposed in May and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a law this month making it a felony to assault retail workers "conveying public health guidance," such as requiring customers to wear masks or practice social distancing. Pritzker also issued a rule penalizing businesses that don't enforce mask requirements with fines of up to $2,500.
"We know that face coverings are key to helping prevent the spread of COVID-19, but it only works if everyone wears them," said Ngozi Ezike, who directs the state's Public Health Department. "We are seeing cases increasing each day and hearing about people not complying with the masking mandate. This rule is an effort to help keep all of us healthy."
Last week, the state imposed tighter restrictions in southwest Illinois. The rules, effective Tuesday, included limiting meetings and social events to the lesser of 25 people or 25% of overall room capacity and closing bars and casinos at 11 p.m.
The Associated Press and Los Angeles Times contributed to this report.
