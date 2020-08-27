Watch now: 1,707 new COVID-19 cases, 24 more deaths reported in Illinois

The overall hospital bed usage was at its highest point since July 1, and ICU bed usage was as high as it’s been since June 29. Ventilator use was at its highest point since July 28.

Last week, IDPH imposed stricter social and economic restrictions in the Metro East region around St. Louis. According to the first U.S. Department of Labor unemployment report since those restrictions took effect, 25,333 people filed first-time unemployment claims in Illinois during the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 22 — an increase of 2,927 from the week before. But the number of people receiving continuing jobless benefits dropped by more than 11,000, to 593,152.

This week, IDPH imposed even stricter mitigation efforts in Will and Kankakee counties, including the closing of bars and restaurants to indoor service. State officials have also indicated they are likely to tighten the restrictions in the Metro East area if infection rates there do not decrease.

As of Monday, Aug. 24, the seven-day rolling average COVID-19 test positivity rate in Region 4 stood at 10% and had been climbing for six of the past 10 days. The rate in Will and Kankakee counties stood at 8.3%, just above the 8% threshold that triggers stronger mitigation efforts.