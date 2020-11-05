Watch now: 100 more COVID cases reported in Macon County

“I cannot stress (enough) how important your individual actions are right now. What you do, what we all do will determine how much worse the coming weeks will look,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at his daily coronavirus briefing in Chicago. “We are seeing record numbers of new COVID-19 cases across the state. Our community transmission rates are at drastic levels.”

The 97 deaths are the largest number in a 24-hour period since June 4, at the tail end of a nightmarish spring that pushed health care resources to the brink.

Total cases in Illinois are now at 447,491. Among them, there have been 10,030 deaths, an average of 43.5 per day since the first fatality was reported on March 17.

Every one of the 11 COVID-19 monitoring regions, part of Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan, is under “resurgence mitigations” because of high test-positivity or hospitalization rates. Bar and restaurant service is limited to outdoors only and must stop at 11 p.m. Gathering are limited to 25 people or 25% of room capacity.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continued to surge as well, with 3,891 beds in use by those reported to have the disease. That’s the highest amount since May 21.