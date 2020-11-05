Watch now: 100 more COVID cases reported in Macon County

DECATUR — The number of Macon County residents testing positive for coronavirus continues its upward and deadly trend, health officials announced Thursday.
In its daily COVID-19 update, the Macon County Health Department reported 100 more residents have tested positive for the disease and two more residents have died.
The death of the man in his 60s and a woman in her 90s, brings the county’s total to 66.
To date, the county has reported 4,049 positive cases since the pandemic began in March. Of those, 647 have been added in the past week. On Oct. 30, 174 new cases were announced. During the same period, eight residents have died.
Elsewhere locally, Shelby County reported 13 new cases. In Christian County, the Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency said the outbreak at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care Facility includes 56 residents and 26 staff members.
The increases mirror statewide coronavirus trends.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday announced the state’s COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 10,000 and the daily number of new known cases again hit a new high.
The state reported 97 additional deaths over a 24-hour period, raising the number of deaths statewide since the pandemic began to 10,030. It was the first time the state’s single-day death toll has surpassed 90 since June 11, when it was 91.
The daily number of newly diagnosed cases was 9,935, also a new high. That raised the known statewide case total to 447,491. The previous high was 7,899 on Sunday.
“I cannot stress (enough) how important your individual actions are right now. What you do, what we all do will determine how much worse the coming weeks will look,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at his daily coronavirus briefing in Chicago. “We are seeing record numbers of new COVID-19 cases across the state. Our community transmission rates are at drastic levels.”
The 97 deaths are the largest number in a 24-hour period since June 4, at the tail end of a nightmarish spring that pushed health care resources to the brink.
Total cases in Illinois are now at 447,491. Among them, there have been 10,030 deaths, an average of 43.5 per day since the first fatality was reported on March 17.
Every one of the 11 COVID-19 monitoring regions, part of Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan, is under “resurgence mitigations” because of high test-positivity or hospitalization rates. Bar and restaurant service is limited to outdoors only and must stop at 11 p.m. Gathering are limited to 25 people or 25% of room capacity.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continued to surge as well, with 3,891 beds in use by those reported to have the disease. That’s the highest amount since May 21.
Of those patients, 772 were in intensive care unit beds, a decrease of four from the day prior, while 343 were on ventilators, an increase of 16 from the day prior.
That left about 32 percent of beds and 31 percent of ICU beds available throughout the state, along with 73 percent of ventilators. Health officials, however, have said that regions 1-6, which include all that do not directly touch or include Cook County, could see bed or staff shortages sooner because those regions are already meeting or passing the highs they saw in the first wave.
Region 6, which includes Macon County, was placed under increased restrictions in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The measures, which went into effect Monday, ban indoor dining and bar service and limit gatherings to 25 people, down from 50, or 25% of capacity. Gaming establishments have to close at 11 p.m. as well.
Local officials, however, have announced they don't have the resources to enforce the restrictions, leaving many businesses free to continue operating as they were prior to the new mitigations taking effect.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
