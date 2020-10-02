Watch now: 21 additional McLean County COVID cases but 51 more people recover

Statewide, IDPH reported on Thursday 2,166 new COVID cases and 25 additional deaths. These included two Tazewell County women in their 80s whose deaths were reported by that county's health department earlier this week.

IDPH also said a McLean County woman in her 70s had died, but McKnight said the woman was later determined not to be a resident of the county and the state's information was being corrected.

IDPH spokeswoman Melaney Arnold told The Pantagraph on Friday morning "IDPH received additional information about an address change, therefore, the death will be removed from McLean County and assigned to Woodford County."

Among Central Illinois counties on Thursday, Tazewell reported 30 new COVID cases, bringing that county's total to 1,851; LaSalle County reported 11 new cases, bringing its total to 1,775; Livingston reported four new cases, bringing its total to 439; and Woodford reported three new cases, meaning its total is 442.

The state reported Thursday that a total of 295,440 Illinoisans have had COVID and 8,696 have died. The statewide positivity rate for the seven days ending Wednesday was 3.5%, IDPH said.

There were 438 people tested at the McLean County Fairgrounds testing site Wednesday, according to the McLean County Emergency Management Agency.