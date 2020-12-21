Watch now: 25 acres of prairie grass planted Monday at Fort Daniel Conservation Area

DECATUR — Over two dozen acres stood in front of Alysia Callison as she imagined how different the area will look in several years.
Callison, the manager of Rock Springs Nature Center, spent the windy and brisk Monday morning spreading native Illinois prairie grass seed among 25 empty acres of Fort Daniels Conservation Area with nearly over a dozen other conservation district staff.
"I thought why not, you know, it’s kind of been a rough year," Callison said. "I’ve never done anything like this before."
Ethan Snively, natural resources supervisor at the Macon County Conservation District, said the land is part of a new 180-acre property purchased with help from an Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation grant, which doubled the size of the conservation area. About 90 acres will be converted into prairie grass over the next three years.
Planting costs about $1,000 per acre with the grant covering about $10,000 worth of seeds and the conservation district foundation covering the remaining funds, according to Snively. Seeds collected from volunteer days are also used in planting projects, such as those collected in classes taught by biology professor David Horn at Millikin University.
Snively said about 60% of Illinois in pre-settlement years was made up of prairie grass, but only "a fraction of a percent" remains, and getting as much prairie grass planted as possible is important for native wildlife.
"It's going to provide habitat for hundreds of species of insects, birds, mammals and reptiles," Snively said. "It will also help improve the water quality by filtering out runoff from adjacent agriculture fields."
Prairie grass also helps control erosion, as native plant roots can extend downwards over 10 feet, he said. Taking roughly five years to reach the final outcome, the prairie will be in a "weedy" stage the first few years that requires getting mowed multiple times to prevent invasive weeds popping up.
Controlled burns will eventually get conducted in the area to get rid of non-native and invasive plant species. Snively said around year three is when wildflowers start blooming, giving an "idea of what the prairie will look like."
The seed mixtures that planters scattered around the acreage consisted of over 50 native species, including Black-eyed Susans, Indian Grass, Big Blue Stem, Prairie Blazingstar and Rattlesnake Master, to name a few.
Desire in helping with the project came from an "interest in outdoor restoration," Callison said. Particularly looking forward to the end of the day where planters were able to scatter a specific seed of their choice, she planned on creating a patch of milkweed. The plant is necessary in the lifecycle of monarch butterflies, an insect Callison especially enjoys watching.
"It takes a couple years before it really pays off and starts to look beautiful," she said. "It'll be really cool to have been apart of that."
The 25-acre site was split into one-acre grids and each bag of seed covered roughly half an acre. Staff members used a process where they scattered seed by hand that "mimics the natural process of seed falling on the ground in nature," Snively said, adding that prairie grass is planted during cold months to "break dormancy in the spring and increase the chance of germination."
Regarding the freezing and thawing of the ground, he said "the seed works itself into the soil to the perfect depth."
Snively said 15 people in total, including two volunteers, helped seed the area, as the project took about two hours to complete and many more hours were dedicated to prior preparation and planning.
"I think the staff enjoyed doing this project and seeing everyone before we take our holiday break," he said. "Along with the prairie restoration, we will be installing multiple wetlands at the site in the coming years."
