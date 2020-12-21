Watch now: 25 acres of prairie grass planted Monday at Fort Daniel Conservation Area

"It's going to provide habitat for hundreds of species of insects, birds, mammals and reptiles," Snively said. "It will also help improve the water quality by filtering out runoff from adjacent agriculture fields."

Prairie grass also helps control erosion, as native plant roots can extend downwards over 10 feet, he said. Taking roughly five years to reach the final outcome, the prairie will be in a "weedy" stage the first few years that requires getting mowed multiple times to prevent invasive weeds popping up.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Controlled burns will eventually get conducted in the area to get rid of non-native and invasive plant species. Snively said around year three is when wildflowers start blooming, giving an "idea of what the prairie will look like."

The seed mixtures that planters scattered around the acreage consisted of over 50 native species, including Black-eyed Susans, Indian Grass, Big Blue Stem, Prairie Blazingstar and Rattlesnake Master, to name a few.

Desire in helping with the project came from an "interest in outdoor restoration," Callison said. Particularly looking forward to the end of the day where planters were able to scatter a specific seed of their choice, she planned on creating a patch of milkweed. The plant is necessary in the lifecycle of monarch butterflies, an insect Callison especially enjoys watching.