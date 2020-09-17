Watch now: $3 million lazy river takes shape at Decatur's Splash Cove

The Park District Board recently approved a $2.6 million contract with Decatur-based contractor Christy-Foltz, Inc. to lead the project. About $35,000 was knocked off the initial bid price with the decision to have park workers install fencing around the lazy river, rather than outsource for the project.

​Work so far has included excavation of the site. Plans call for a 520-foot waterway that can hold up to 175 people and 154,000 gallons of water, park district officials say. A section of the river will feature a rapids area that's more narrow and flows faster.

"We're moving right along," said Clay Gerhard, director of operations."We've got all the dirt moved and we're getting ready to put rock and the bottom and then re-bar the concrete. The pool guys will be here next week to start forming up the walls of the lazy river."

Work on the 6.28-acre Splash Cove water park, aside form the lazy river, has been estimated to cost around $10 million, and construction began in July 2018. So far, four water slides varying 228 to 358 feet, three pools and a children's play structure have been installed.