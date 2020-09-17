Watch now: $3 million lazy river takes shape at Decatur's Splash Cove

DECATUR — Splash Cove is getting an expansion even before it officially opens.
Ground was broken Thursday for a lazy river to connect to the Nelson Park aquatics complex, which had been scheduled to open by May. Crews spent about two years transforming land off along U.S. 36 near Overlook Adventure Mini Golf into a park with slides and pools, but the grand opening was delayed by COVID.
The lazy river portion plans were added later, after about $3 million was obtained through the Build Illinois Bond Fund. Now the entire project, which is being developed by the Decatur Park District, is scheduled to come online by Memorial Day.
"We're excited about that addition because that will entice people to spend a day down there and keep coming back," said Haley Huddleston, owner of Mister Softee, an ice cream business in the nearby Overlook Adventure building. "We have been waiting for Splash Cove to open and are very excited about that in hopes business can grown."
The Park District Board recently approved a $2.6 million contract with Decatur-based contractor Christy-Foltz, Inc. to lead the project. About $35,000 was knocked off the initial bid price with the decision to have park workers install fencing around the lazy river, rather than outsource for the project.
Work so far has included excavation of the site. Plans call for a 520-foot waterway that can hold up to 175 people and 154,000 gallons of water, park district officials say. A section of the river will feature a rapids area that's more narrow and flows faster.
"We're moving right along," said Clay Gerhard, director of operations."We've got all the dirt moved and we're getting ready to put rock and the bottom and then re-bar the concrete. The pool guys will be here next week to start forming up the walls of the lazy river."
Work on the 6.28-acre Splash Cove water park, aside form the lazy river, has been estimated to cost around $10 million, and construction began in July 2018. So far, four water slides varying 228 to 358 feet, three pools and a children's play structure have been installed.
Board President Stacey Young on Thursday announced plans for aerobic classes to be hosted in the lazy river once the park is able to open.
It is a central park of the district's lakefront development plan. Overlook Adventure features mini-golf, batting cages and a ropes course.
