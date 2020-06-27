Watch now: 300 bags of donated items handed out at Decatur event

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three-hundred bags of goods were handed out during a community event Saturday at the Herald & Review.

Molina Healthcare and Familia Dental distributed bags of canned goods, toothbrushes and other items. Members of Heartland Community Church also grilled 500 donated hot dogs and provided water and chips.

Vehicles started lining up at the Herald & Review's 601 E. William St. offices at 1:30 p.m. People stayed in their vehicles and masks were worn by volunteers.

By 2 p.m., the lined reached Prairie Street and 200 bags were given out within the first 20 minutes.

Decatur Public Library assisted with the event and gave each vehicle a bag with 2020 Census materials from the city.

— Analisa Trofimuk, Herald & Review

