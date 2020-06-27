Watch now: 300 bags of donated items handed out at Decatur event

Three-hundred bags of goods were handed out during a community event Saturday at the Herald & Review.
Molina Healthcare and Familia Dental distributed bags of canned goods, toothbrushes and other items. Members of Heartland Community Church also grilled 500 donated hot dogs and provided water and chips.
Vehicles started lining up at the Herald & Review's 601 E. William St. offices at 1:30 p.m. People stayed in their vehicles and masks were worn by volunteers.
By 2 p.m., the lined reached Prairie Street and 200 bags were given out within the first 20 minutes.
Decatur Public Library assisted with the event and gave each vehicle a bag with 2020 Census materials from the city.
Patrons and workers inside Schiff Shoe Store, circa 1960.
Members of the Country Club of Decatur on May 2, 1952
A woman holding a kite at the Hi-Flier workshop in Decatur, March 4, 1953.
Dennis School 1955.
Sergeant Vito Bertoldo receiving the Congressional Medal of Honor from President Truman for his service in Hatten, France during World War II, January, 1945.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
The police radio room in 1955.
Decatur Public Library
A view of Millikin University, circa 1955.
Men standing outside of the Union Pacific Railroad gas turbine engine in 1954.
The transfer house being hauled to its new location, 1962.
Children playing next to a spraying fire hydrant in Decatur, 1952.
Two people passing Abraham Lincoln's statue on the Millikin University campus, circa 1950.
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
