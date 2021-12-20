Watch now: 39 vehicles involved in crash on 22nd Street overpass

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Traffic is blocked after a multiple-vehicle crash on the William B. Sands Bridge, commonly known as the 22nd Street overpass, after a chain-reaction crash that involved 39 vehicles.

Decatur Fire Battalion Chief Neil Elder said four or five people were taken from the scene in ambulances, but injuries were minor.

"It looks a lot worse than it is," he told the Herald & Review shortly before 8 a.m. "There were no major injuries. Just more bumps and bruises and sore backs. We didn’t have any critical injuries at all."

The crash took place before 7 a.m. Monday. Multiple damaged vehicles were among those stuck in the northbound lane. One vehicle had gone into the southbound lane. Multiple tow trucks were on the scene before 8 a.m., as well as an ambulance, police and fire crews.

Elder said there had also been crashes on the U.S. 36 bridge and a county bridge Monday morning. "The heavy frost this morning obviously created a hazard," he said, urging drivers to use caution.

Mason Mears said he was headed to work and encountered a car facing southbound in the northbound lane, partly up on the median. Another vehicle tried to stop and couldn't, slamming into that vehicle and his car as well.

"And that's when the pileup happened," he said.

Asked what he was thinking when the crash was happening, Mears said he had been in another crash about six months ago. "So here we go with another insurance claim," he said.

