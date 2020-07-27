Watch now: 62 new COVID cases in Macon County over weekend; health officials urge precautions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Macon County and Decatur officials on Monday urged residents wear masks and take other precautions after a spike in COVID cases.

Sixty-two new confirmed cases of COVID were reported over the weekend.

"We're seeing concerning increases in our numbers," said Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley during a Joint Crisis Communication Team press conference at the Macon County Office Building.

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe asked people to wear masks.

"These numbers are obviously going in the wrong direction," she said.

She asked business owners to require masks and that residents wear them.

"I do not want us to become the mask patrol, but I'm telling you right now we need to get this under control," she said.

Moore Wolfe said she is issuing an emergency order this week that would allow the city to revoke liquor licenses.

"We are at the point where people are not taking this seriously," she said.