Watch now: 62 new COVID cases in Macon County over weekend; health officials urge precautions

DECATUR — Macon County and Decatur officials on Monday urged residents wear masks and take other precautions after a spike in COVID cases.
Sixty-two new confirmed cases of COVID were reported over the weekend.
"We're seeing concerning increases in our numbers," said Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley during a Joint Crisis Communication Team press conference at the Macon County Office Building.
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe asked people to wear masks.
"These numbers are obviously going in the wrong direction," she said.
She asked business owners to require masks and that residents wear them.
"I do not want us to become the mask patrol, but I'm telling you right now we need to get this under control," she said.
Moore Wolfe said she is issuing an emergency order this week that would allow the city to revoke liquor licenses.
"We are at the point where people are not taking this seriously," she said.
State officials earlier Monday reported 1,231 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease, as well as 18 deaths.
The state in late June lifted restrictions put in place to limit the spread of COVID. Gatherings of up to 50 people are allowed and some recreational opportunities were restored.
The "Restore Illinois" plan also allows for the governor to restrict access again if numbers get worse.
The governor has also said he intends to keep the state in phase four until there is a COVID-19 vaccine, “an effective and widely available treatment” or new cases cease over a sustained period of time.
On Friday, Pritzker said four of Illinois’ 102 counties had reached “warning level” status for increased numbers of confirmed cases.
State officials said Adams, LaSalle, Peoria and Randolph counties saw outbreaks due to various risk factors, including numerous bars failing to comply with social distancing and mask requirements and large gatherings.