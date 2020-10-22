Watch now: A homecoming for new Northeast Community Fund executive director

DECATUR — When April Lawrence was a student at MacArthur High School, she was an office assistant, helping out school secretary Joyce Keller.
Now, Keller is a member of the board of directors for Northeast Community Fund, and Lawrence is the executive director.
“We've come full circle,” Lawrence said, laughing, at a reception to formally welcome her to the organization on Thursday. Her first day was Sept. 14, but the reception was delayed due to COVID-19 concerns, and open by invitation only to keep numbers low. “It was really fate, by divine design, that God allowed me to come back and be able to work with her.”
“She was a go-getter then,” Keller said. “So when we interviewed her (for the job of executive director), I told them, 'We can't go wrong.'”
Lawrence is a Decatur native, but after college she worked in several other states, including New York and Georgia, as a social worker. She returned to Decatur in 2017 to help care for her grandmother.
“Thinking about all the things I've done in my professional career, I wanted an opportunity to give that back to my community,” Lawrence said. “I had such an awesome opportunity to get so much experience, and taking that wealth of experience and putting it back into the community, the community that raised me, I felt there was no better way to do that. This position came available and here I am. It's been nothing but a blessing, honestly.”
Lawrence's father, Bobby, who attended the reception, said she was always a caring and giving person.
“She always worked with people and that was her passion,” he said. “When this (job) came along, it was a joy for her. From Day One, she has really enjoyed it. She enjoys what she does.”
“She has been a natural fit for our organization,” said Regan Deering, president of the board of directors. “Having a social work background, she has really brought some new focuses to Northeast as far as client-based programming and is just a breath of fresh air, honestly. She has a lot of energy and wonderful attention to detail. I think her work experience prior to coming here has really fit together well for her to now be a leader at an organization.”
The pandemic has raised the number of families who come to Northeast Community Fund for help, Deering said. Instead of one monthly food box, the organization is allowing people to receive two and while a box doesn't contain everything to feed a family, it's full of staples that will make their lives easier. Northeast has also returned to making appointments for people to come in for help with other needs, such as utility assistance, which had to be suspended during the first months of the pandemic.
With the loss of the Judy Mason Thanksgiving Project this year, Lawrence said, Northeast Community Fund will try to fill the gap left. Judy Mason provided some 4,000 food boxes for those in need every year, and donations will be sorely needed.
___________________________________________________________
Northeast Community Fund's new facility
