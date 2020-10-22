Watch now: A homecoming for new Northeast Community Fund executive director

“Thinking about all the things I've done in my professional career, I wanted an opportunity to give that back to my community,” Lawrence said. “I had such an awesome opportunity to get so much experience, and taking that wealth of experience and putting it back into the community, the community that raised me, I felt there was no better way to do that. This position came available and here I am. It's been nothing but a blessing, honestly.”

Lawrence's father, Bobby, who attended the reception, said she was always a caring and giving person.

“She always worked with people and that was her passion,” he said. “When this (job) came along, it was a joy for her. From Day One, she has really enjoyed it. She enjoys what she does.”