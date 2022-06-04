Watch now: Airport Fun Day takes off in Decatur

DECATUR — Brandon Burdick's lifelong interest in flying started with the movie "Top Gun."
"The funny timing with (the new) 'Top Gun' just coming (is that) I watched 'Top Gun' as a kid more times than my parents could count," said Burdick, 30, of Mt. Zion. "And so it really just started with a childhood interest and finally 2018-19, I just had the time to really pursue the interest and haven't looked back."
On Saturday, Burdick and other local pilots sought to pass down that interest in aviation to the next generation at the annual "Airport Fun Day" at Decatur Airport.
Pilot Brandon Burdick shows off one of the Decatur Aero Club's planes at the annual Airport Fun Day at Decatur Airport.
Children were given free rein to climb aboard the Decatur Park District's striker emergency vehicle and several planes on display.
But perhaps most excitingly, those ages 8 to 17 could receive a free plane ride courtesy of members of the local Experimental Aircraft Association and the Decatur Aero Club.
In total, 87 "young eagles" signed up to fly on one of six aircrafts used for the event.
"These pilots are donating their time, their aircraft and their fuel," said airport director Tim Wright. "And everybody knows what the fuel costs right now — it's astronomical. So it's good for these pilots to be here providing this type of entertainment for the youth of Decatur."
Among those who took flight was 15-year-old Neveah Guglielmetti. It was her first time ever flying. The verdict? "A really fun time," she said.
"I was kind of nervous when we would tilt right or left, but aside from that, I had a really good time," Guglielmetti said.
Her pilot, John Dixson of Decatur, has been flying since 1982. A participant in the event every year, Dixson estimates that he's taken at least 500 children for a trip in the sky in his Piper J-3 Cub plane.
A J-3 Cub plane used to give children between the ages of 8 and 17, known as "young eagles," rides at the annual Airport Fun Day at Decatur Airport.
"It's a different world today — the kids just don't have an opportunity to come out to the airport," Dixson said. "And that's why we like to do this."
Berlin Furry, 11, of Boody, said her experience in the air was "really cool."
"There was a little bit of turbulence, but it was still pretty fun," Furry said. "I got to see all kinds of stuff."
It was a return to normalcy in a sense. The event was not held the past two years due to COVID-19. Aided by a warm, sunny day, turnout was good, Wright said.
"We're pleased with that number coming off the pandemic and COVID and not hosting the event for the last two years," he said. "It's nice to see those numbers. Great response from the community."
History photos: Decatur Airport and aircraft
Decatur
1934: Letters 26 feet high spell the word "Decatur" at the airport northwest of the city. The entire word is 188 feet long and is visible from a height of more than 10,000 feet. The letters are made by filling a trench with whitewashed stone. The Illinois aeronautics commission requested the marker.
Initial flight
1951: Welcoming the initial flight of Ozark Airlines to Indianapolis after the company began operations here was this group. Then Mayor Robert E. Willis, on steps, greeted Ladie Hamilton, Ozark president. Others, left to right, are Ambrose Moran, Ray L. Burkeybile, Kenneth L. Hebel and Norman Lents, Park Board member.
New airport
1932: New airport
1932 Airplane
1932
Airplane
1933
Hangar
1941: Many air miles away, fliers now can see the hangar at the Decatur airport. This week the hangar was given a coat of aluminum paint. And yesterday black letters, D-E-C-A-T-U-R, were painted on the hangar roof. The airport now can be easily identified. Shown near the hangar, in this aerial photograph taken from the west, are seven planes. Last night the Decatur Airport Co., through the airport committee of the Association of Commerce, offered all facilities at the airport to the Park district. With the offer, the committee requested the Park board to order an election on a special levy enabling it to acquire and operate a modern airport under a proposed expansion. The Park board will ask the Illinois Aeronautics commission to make an engineering survey for the development.
Stunts
1938: A crowd estimated at 5,000 stood in a burning sun yesterday afternoon to watch aviators do unusual stunts over the Decatur airport yesterday in a show sponsored by the Junior Association of Commerce. Pictured is a plane as it landed on a platform atop a speeding auto.
Airplane hangar
1932: Airplane hangar
Decatur Aerial Visitors
Dorothy Pryor and Lois Borchers
1930: Dorothy Pyor and Lois Borchers were Decatur's first women pilots. Their flying teacher, Robert W. Shrock, leans against the plane.
Development
1941: Development of the Decatur airport by the park district was requested of the park board last night by the airport committee of the Association of Commerce, T. G. Wells, committee chairman, told the board that Decatur is in "urgent" need of a modern airport, that a public body must provide it, and that ht epark district is the best qualified public body. The airport hangar has recently been repainted.
Wells and Walker
1933: Doc Wells and Earl Walker
Proposed
1932: Proposed airport
Airplane and hangar
1933: Airplane and hangar
Three passenger plane
1937: Equipped for blind and night flying the above three passenger plane has been placed in service at the Decatur airport for day or night charter flights. Standing before the plane, left to right, are Royal B. McClelland, George Johns, J. K. Flint and Douglas Johnson, all of the airport committee of the Junior Association of Commerce, D. "Dick" Hickman and Vere "Speed" Wikoff, owners ofthe plane.
Stringing wires
1943: Wires were being strung on posts two feet above the ground today at the airport as a major step in the installation of field lights. This work is expected to be completed this week and placing of the actual lights by the end of next week. From left to right, L. H. Caldwell and G. C. Osborne (on truck) assist G. D. Cripe, head electrician, in placing the wire cables.
Plane parts
1946: Planes and plane parts, twisted steel from hangars and debris of various kinds littered the old Decatur airport west of the city today after a freak wind cut a narrow path through the field, completely destroyed 20 planes and damaged a number of others. The wind struck at 10:15 a.m. yesterday. One ship was lifted up, carried 200 yards, and set down again without damage. A twin-engined Cessna was in a metal hangar unanchored. The hangar was lifted off its foundation and scattered across the field but the plane was not moved nor damaged. Another Cessna was picked up and flopped over on a sister ship. Engines were torn off and scattered around the field. One ship, anchored slightly to one side of the twister's path, had its tire blown out but suffered no other damage. Hunter Moody, operator of the airport, went into his office during the storm and watched her blow.
Flying instructors
1943: Flying instructors at the Decatur airport have received their new uniforms which designate them as members of the army air force reserve and in Civil Aeronautics authority war training service. The uniforms are regulation army air forces officers' uniforms but contain distinctive insignia. Those who are in the first row, left to right are Elmer Wicker, assistant chief instructor; R. J. Snell, assistant chief instructor; John Beadleston, John Glatz, and Del Carroll, instructors. Second row, left to right, Elmo Morthole, Harry Myslicki, Keith McKelvey, and Jack Kennedy, all instructors, and Carl Shelton, chief instructor.
Airport
1943: Representatives of the Civil Aeronautics administration and the Illinois Aeronautics association met with park board representatives yesterday to discuss definite plans for the government-financed construction of a large airport here next year. Left to right are: Roy M. Black, chairman of the airport committee of the park board; Ralph Monroe, park board attorney; John J. Hogan, district airport engineer, CAA, and Norman C. Bird, airport engineer, Illinois Aeronatuics association.
Construction
1944: The construction of the new 3,500 machine shop at the old Decatur airport has been completed and the building is now in use. The shop was built following a fire in May which destroyed the old shop and hangar. It was ordered built by the Civil Aeronautics administration, and permission was granted by the Decatur park board, which controls the port land. It was built at the expense of the Decatur Aviation Co. The new shop will assure the proper servicing of planes, and it is hoped that erection of a hanger will follow shortly, Manager Carl Shelton said. More equipment for the shop will be purchased as soon as possible as most of the old machines were destroyed by the fire, he said.
Airport dedication
1932: Airport dedication
