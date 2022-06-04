Watch now: Airport Fun Day takes off in Decatur

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DECATUR — Brandon Burdick's lifelong interest in flying started with the movie "Top Gun."

"The funny timing with (the new) 'Top Gun' just coming (is that) I watched 'Top Gun' as a kid more times than my parents could count," said Burdick, 30, of Mt. Zion. "And so it really just started with a childhood interest and finally 2018-19, I just had the time to really pursue the interest and haven't looked back."

On Saturday, Burdick and other local pilots sought to pass down that interest in aviation to the next generation at the annual "Airport Fun Day" at Decatur Airport.

airport fun day

Pilot Brandon Burdick shows off one of the Decatur Aero Club's planes at the annual Airport Fun Day at Decatur Airport. 

Children were given free rein to climb aboard the Decatur Park District's striker emergency vehicle and several planes on display.

But perhaps most excitingly, those ages 8 to 17 could receive a free plane ride courtesy of members of the local Experimental Aircraft Association and the Decatur Aero Club.

In total, 87 "young eagles" signed up to fly on one of six aircrafts used for the event.

"These pilots are donating their time, their aircraft and their fuel," said airport director Tim Wright. "And everybody knows what the fuel costs right now — it's astronomical. So it's good for these pilots to be here providing this type of entertainment for the youth of Decatur."

Among those who took flight was 15-year-old Neveah Guglielmetti. It was her first time ever flying. The verdict? "A really fun time," she said.

"I was kind of nervous when we would tilt right or left, but aside from that, I had a really good time," Guglielmetti said.

Her pilot, John Dixson of Decatur, has been flying since 1982. A participant in the event every year, Dixson estimates that he's taken at least 500 children for a trip in the sky in his Piper J-3 Cub plane.

airport fun day

A J-3 Cub plane used to give children between the ages of 8 and 17, known as "young eagles," rides at the annual Airport Fun Day at Decatur Airport. 

"It's a different world today — the kids just don't have an opportunity to come out to the airport," Dixson said. "And that's why we like to do this."

Berlin Furry, 11, of Boody, said her experience in the air was "really cool."

"There was a little bit of turbulence, but it was still pretty fun," Furry said. "I got to see all kinds of stuff."

It was a return to normalcy in a sense. The event was not held the past two years due to COVID-19. Aided by a warm, sunny day, turnout was good, Wright said.

"We're pleased with that number coming off the pandemic and COVID and not hosting the event for the last two years," he said. "It's nice to see those numbers. Great response from the community."

Contact Brenden Moore at 217-421-7984. Follow him on Twitter at @brendenmoore13.

