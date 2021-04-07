Watch now: Arcola-area Museum of Prehistoric Life comes to life

Aikman Wildlife Adventures is a zoo that features driving and walking tours to view exotic animals. It opened in 2016 in the location west of Arcola that was once the site of the Rockome Gardens attraction.

"We were overwhelmed with the response," Aikman said of the addition of the museum. "We knew we could reach people the park doesn't appeal to."

He said dinosaurs have always been "a big passion" for him and his brother Andrew, the park's executive vice president.

They came up with the idea for displays of prehistoric animals about three years ago, thinking it would be a "good tie in" to the zoo.

He also said they wanted to do something different than many museums, where visitors might have to rely on fossils to try to visualize the creatures.

"You have to imagine what they looked like fleshed-out," he said.

The larger models at the museum are made in sections with a 3-D printer and pieced together over a steel skeleton, while smaller models are hand-sculpted.

