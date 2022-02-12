 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Argenta IceFest offers frozen fun for all ages
breaking top story

Watch now: Argenta IceFest offers frozen fun for all ages

  • 0

Argenta native Aaric Kendall works on an ice carving on Wednesday to promote The Argenta Ice Fest that will be Saturday, Feb. 12. 

This year's Argent IceFest included familiar faces from years past and new additions to the annual frozen festivities.

ARGENTA — This year's Argenta IceFest included familiar faces from years past and new additions to the annual frozen festivities. 

Everything from Bullwinkle J. Moose to characters from Disney's "Frozen" movies and even Star Wars characters like Baby Yoda were all made of ice and lined up along East Elm Street in full view of attendees walking or driving by. 

Sculptor Aaric Kendall

These carvings, which included creative shapes and Argenta businesses that helped sponsor the annual IceFest, were the handiwork of Aaric Kendall, a gold medalist in the 2010 Winter Olympics.

"This is in the middle of February, which is maybe not the longest month but the most boring one of the year," said Bonnie Wyatt, of Cisco, who brought her friend Jenna Linton to experience the festival for the first time. "In Central Illinois, we have all kinds of fall and summer festivals but not many winter festivals, so this is just good to get out of the house and see people celebrate." 

A bowl carved into the shape of a piggy bank was placed in the middle of Elm Street for people to donate.

Barista Ethan Neufeld

For those who did make it out to the Argenta IceFest, they were greeted with free cookies and hot chocolate from Kops & Kones on West Elm Street. 

"The demonstrations is pretty cool and definitely draws a big crowd," Linton said. "We're just here to make some memories and get some hot coffee." 

People are also reading…

The carvings, which included creative shapes and Argenta businesses that helped sponsor the annual event, were the handiwork of Aaric Kendall, a gold medalist in the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Residents bare the weather for Argenta IceFest

This year's Argenta IceFest included familiar faces from years past and new additions to the annual frozen festivities. 

Since 2017, the IceFest has consisted of a partnership between Kendall, a resident of Argenta, and the village for his sculptures to be on display, as well as a number of activities for children, craft vendors, wine tasting, food and beverages.

A presidential celebration: Sites to visit upon Abraham Lincoln's 213th birthday

"I just want people to get out of the house and enjoy the fleeting glimpse of winter's beauty," said Kendall, who owns Double A Carving Co. "We all get down during the winter and this is just a great way to just get out and support our little town and see some things that normally you would have to travel hours to go see." 

Residents bare the weather for Argenta IceFest

This year's Argenta IceFest included familiar faces from years past and new additions to the annual frozen festivities. 

For those who did make it out, they were greeted with free cookies and hot chocolate from Kops & Kones on West Elm Street. 

Owners Tammy and Glenn Badman said they first bought the building a year ago to create a warming station out of the remnants of the old post office that used to occupy that space. 

Bullwinkle J. Moose

Everything from Bullwinkle J. Moose to characters from Disney's "Frozen" movies and even Star Wars characters like Baby Yoda were all made of ice and lined up along East Elm Street in full view of attendees either walking or driving by during the Argenta IceFest. 

Now it's home to their two favorite treats, coffee and ice cream. 

"We grew up here and the community has support us since we started," Tammy said. "We just want to give back."  

Sculptor Danny Bloss

The Argenta IceFest carvings, which included creative shapes and Argenta businesses that helped sponsor the annual event, were also the handiwork of Danny Bloss of Niles, Michigan. 

PHOTOS: Ice Fest in Argenta

1 of 7
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Scouts learn survival, teamwork skills at Klondike Derby

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News