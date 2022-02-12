Watch now: Argenta IceFest offers frozen fun for all ages

ARGENTA — This year's Argenta IceFest included familiar faces from years past and new additions to the annual frozen festivities.

Everything from Bullwinkle J. Moose to characters from Disney's "Frozen" movies and even Star Wars characters like Baby Yoda were all made of ice and lined up along East Elm Street in full view of attendees walking or driving by.

"This is in the middle of February, which is maybe not the longest month but the most boring one of the year," said Bonnie Wyatt, of Cisco, who brought her friend Jenna Linton to experience the festival for the first time. "In Central Illinois, we have all kinds of fall and summer festivals but not many winter festivals, so this is just good to get out of the house and see people celebrate."

A bowl carved into the shape of a piggy bank was placed in the middle of Elm Street for people to donate.

"The demonstrations is pretty cool and definitely draws a big crowd," Linton said. "We're just here to make some memories and get some hot coffee."

The carvings, which included creative shapes and Argenta businesses that helped sponsor the annual event, were the handiwork of Aaric Kendall, a gold medalist in the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Since 2017, the IceFest has consisted of a partnership between Kendall, a resident of Argenta, and the village for his sculptures to be on display, as well as a number of activities for children, craft vendors, wine tasting, food and beverages.

"I just want people to get out of the house and enjoy the fleeting glimpse of winter's beauty," said Kendall, who owns Double A Carving Co. "We all get down during the winter and this is just a great way to just get out and support our little town and see some things that normally you would have to travel hours to go see."

For those who did make it out, they were greeted with free cookies and hot chocolate from Kops & Kones on West Elm Street.

Owners Tammy and Glenn Badman said they first bought the building a year ago to create a warming station out of the remnants of the old post office that used to occupy that space.

Now it's home to their two favorite treats, coffee and ice cream.

"We grew up here and the community has support us since we started," Tammy said. "We just want to give back."

