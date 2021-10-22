Watch now: Army vet, country singer inspires leaders to join together at Decatur chamber event

DECATUR — Business leaders and local officials gathered at the Decatur Airport Thursday evening for the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual Chamber Celebration recognizing local businesses and their efforts in the past year.

“Our chamber members know that we’re out there working for them,” said chamber president Mirinda Rothrock. “Just say the work and the chamber of commerce will be there to help you and your business. We may not have all the answers, but we certainly know people to connect you with.”

This year’s celebration saw hundreds of guests and for most, it was the first step forward in being able to get back to normal during the pandemic, Rothrock said.

The event featured Army Ranger and country musician Keni Thomas, who shared his experiences from the battlefield and advice on the importance of leadership at every level, including a person’s self.

Thomas was deployed in the summer of 1993 to Mogadishu, Somalia, as part of an elite special operations squadron called Task Force Ranger, which was responsible for finding and capturing former criminal warlord Mohammed Farrah Aidid.

On Oct. 3, 1993, Thomas and other rangers distinguished themselves in an 18-hour firefight that would later be depicted in the book and movie “Black Hawk Down.”

“By telling people a story about people serving one another in the worst of conditions, it gives them a different perspective,” said Thomas, who works closely with the Special Operations Warrior Foundation. “You’re not changing lives, but you will change a thought process.”

Thomas’ talk focused on what it means to be a leader and advised people to reevaluate themselves by asking who they are serving — whether that is their business or family — while also reinforcing their motivations for what they do on a daily basis.

Republican State Rep. Dan Caulkins, of Decatur, said he was interested in hearing Thomas speak, and hoped that others in attendance walked away with a better idea of what it’s like to be in the military and what it means to serve each other.

“First of all, as a member of the chamber, we’re here to support the chamber and we’re here to celebrate the past year,” Caulkins said. “Secondly, I spent 22 years in the military and I’m interested in meeting others who served because these are people who put their life on the line for this country and I want to hear what they have to say.”

Devon Joyner, an Iraq combat veteran and director of Old King’s Orchard Community Center, said he related to Thomas’ point about relying on the people around you, and that no one gets to where they are by themselves.

“As we move, we need to try and be more progressive and positive in our communities while understanding that the things we do can’t be about ourselves,” Joyner said. “We have to take responsibility for each other.”

Other attendees, like Lauren Young and Alyssa Delatte, family owners of Dale’s Southlake Pharmacy, said they enjoyed Thomas’ keynote on the need for more leaders who are not just elected officials or chief executive officers, but individuals who can bring people together.

“It’s amazing how clearly he remembers everything he went through, but he also puts it into a way that resonated with everybody that was sitting in the chairs out here,” Delatte said. “It makes me want to be a little bit more positive in my daily life.”

Decatur police officers Karl Macomb and Larry Brooks said it was uplifting to hear Thomas talk about his own transition from the military and to see how he was able to make something of himself even after experiencing all that he has.

"We see younger officers coming in and being senior guys, we try to help them along and realizing that they’ve got to learn from their mistakes, too,” Brooks said. “In today’s social media and politics, it’s nice to know that there is a lighter side and there’s something bright that we can look forward to.”

