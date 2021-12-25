Watch now: At Good Samaritan Inn, a Christmas helping others

DECATUR – Most people wake up Christmas Day to crowd around the tree and open gifts, but others decided to make the most out of the holiday by giving back and providing meals to those in need.

“It feels like I accomplished something today,” said Jeremy Hood, a sophomore at MacArthur High School. “It shows myself that I can help others and make people happy.”

Volunteers were serving sack lunches and desserts at the Good Samaritan Inn, 920 N. Union St., from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for their Christmas Day luncheon.

Open every day of the year with meals available for anyone who walks in, the Good Samaritan Inn is a nonprofit farm-to-table soup kitchen that feeds about 200 people per day with a good portion of food being harvested from their very own Mercy Gardens program.

The luncheon today was able to hand out 90 sack lunches and plenty more Christmas cookies to anyone hungry or just looking for a meal.

Hood, who was with his siblings and mother Rachel Park, said they usually celebrate Christmas Day with family the following day on Dec. 26 and thought it would be a good way to spend their morning by volunteering.

Park said her kids do a lot of volunteer work with United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois because of their uncle working there and they also help at the Decatur Park District with events like Boo at the Zoo.

"We woke up Christmas morning and we had what we needed," Park said. “I just wanted the kids to get up and humble themselves a little after opening presents."

Chris Walker said he has been coming to the kitchen for meals ever since Kathleen Taylor first started as a director back in 2003.

"I thought it was gonna be a big dinner but I'm still so grateful for this because it's important to have places this around," Walker said. "They feed a lot of people here."

Walker, who was laid off earlier in the year, said he could not make it out to his family for Christmas but since he lives near the kitchen he thought he would just come over to eat here today.

"I mean I struggle everyday," said Stephanie Hutchinson. "I go day by day to get something to eat and sometimes I'll sit and hold a sign for food or cash."

Hutchinson, who is originally from Paducah, Ky., said she does not like meet with family for the holidays because of the drama and how hard it is for her deal with it.

"I mean this is nice," Hutchinson said. "I'm glad they still have it here because some towns don't even have place a soup kitchen or a food pantry."

Others life Jeffery Rich said he comes to the kitchen on his lunchbreaks and loves to meet the people that come through.

"I've been coming here now for about three months and the food is excellent," Rich said. "They didn't have this kind of stuff where I came from in Miami."

Rich, who moved back to Decatur recently, said he had nothing but a couple of dollars on him and his faith that things would get better.

Within a few months, he said he got a job as janitor at the Heritage Behavioral Health Center and has been staying at the Salvation Army's shelter to save money on rent.

"The hardest thing you have to do is to get your mind set on what you want in life," Rich said. "Life has to go on and it does go on but you have to better yourself."

"Now that I'm older I learned a lot of lessons in life and it's not east but I'm finally back where I want to be in life," Rich said.

