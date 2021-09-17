Watch now: Big Blue Backpacks celebrates 6th year by expanding efforts

DECATUR — Without affordable access to nutritious foods, many people and families tend to become concerned about where their next meal will come from.

According to a study by Feeding America in March, there is an estimated 42 million food-insecure people across the United States with 13 million consisting of food-insecure children.

“No child should ever go hungry on any night of any day,” said Hope Roderick, a senior early childhood development therapy major at Millikin University and co-chair of Big Blue Backpacks. “Giving back to our community and helping those children in any way we can I think is really important.”

Big Blue Backpacks, a Millikin student organization aimed at addressing food insecurity in Decatur, is celebrating its sixth year by expanding its efforts and providing 80 students at the American Dreamer STEM Academy with food each weekend during the academic year.

Last year, the organization expanded to provide a weekly food supply for the “Little Food Pantry” outside the Dennis Lab School throughout the year as well as providing 80 students with food every weekend during the academic.

The expansion will allow for them to provide 160 students with weekend meals and over the last five years, they have provided over 220,000 food items.

“We have a great focus on relationships, academic success and growth in a family atmosphere,” said Rita Ellis, assistant principal at the American Dreamer STEM Academy. “We greatly appreciate this partnership and love that our community is involved in giving back to our students.”

Marry Garrison, professor of social work at Millikin and faculty advisor of Big Blue Backpacks, said the effort started in 2015 when Millikin alumnus Tasha Wilson researched the effect of food insecurity locally and developed a plan to address the issue.

Now every year following, Garrison said she gets a team of students who do everything from packing each bag with food to reaching out to schools and community partners for help.

“It’s extremely important that these young students from Millikin are getting involved in being activists and taking initiative,” said Nicky Besser, executive director of the Good Samaritan Inn. “That brings hope to Decatur that the young people aren’t waiting around for someone to tell them what to do, they’re taking action and that’s inspiring.”

Besser said the Good Samaritan Inn houses the student organization under their nonprofit umbrella and allows them to use their building to store food donations and supplies as well as pack the items in backpacks.

Each student receives seven meals that are for Friday night all the way through the weekend and they also get snacks and other non-perishable items like canned pasta, fruits, and granola bars, Garrison said.

Although families are appreciative of the support, Garrison said she knows it’s hard for the older students who may feel uncomfortable taking the food home.

“We want to reduce the stigma,” Garrison said. “It’s no one’s fault that they don’t have access to food and we want to make sure that we can educate the community about this.”

Families enrolled in Big Blue Backpacks do not pay anything, but they are taking donations in the form of sponsorship tiers that include:

School Desk ($80); sponsors one student for an academic school year

Lunch Table ($800); sponsors 10 students for an academic school year

Classroom ($2,000); sponsors 25 students for an academic school year

School Bus ($4,000); sponsors 50 students for an academic school year

Anyone wishing to donate any amount can make a check out to Big Blue Backpacks and send it to Professor Mary Garrison, Millikin University, 1184 W. Main Street, Decatur, IL, 62522.

