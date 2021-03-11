Watch now: Big chunk of state road, infrastructure funds awarded to Central Illinois

DECATUR — A new round of state cash for road, bridge and other infrastructure improvements will deliver more than $2.1 million in funding to Macon County.

The biggest single chunk of the money, $836,000, is earmarked for Decatur municipal projects.

The money is part of the third $250 million installment of funds released by the Illinois Department of Transportation under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “Rebuild Illinois” capitol spending program.

Money is divided among municipalities like Decatur, townships and counties. The municipalities' share in Macon County adds up to just over $1 million, while the county itself gets $629,000, and some 16 townships in the county will receive a total of more than $432,000.

Rebuild Illinois has set aside $1.5 billion to carry out infrastructure repairs and upgrades over a three-year span. Pritzker said the state money will improve the quality of life for everyone, create jobs and facilitate economic development.

“What’s more, funding from Rebuild Illinois allows local governments to reallocate precious dollars for other parts of the community,” Pritzker said. “And with the strain on local budgets because of the pandemic, that means critical savings for local governments and taxpayers.”