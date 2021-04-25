Watch now: Bikers flock to Forsyth for 29th Blessing of the Bikes

“But you can walk out your door and become a greasy spot on the sidewalk anytime. Anytime you get in your car, you get on an airplane, you get on a train, you are taking a risk,” added Compton, 63. “You have to be a conscientious rider and be more attuned and, well, more defensive, I guess would be a good word for it.”

The upside of riding is that sense of freedom and camaraderie that turns motorcycles from a mode of transport into a passport into another lifestyle. Compton belongs to clubs that spend a lot of their time going on fundraising jaunts to help out the less fortunate who, through illness or circumstance, will never get to feel the adrenaline buzz from riding off into the sunset.

“I don't know if I can explain why bikers band together and want to help others,” Compton said. “But for me, I just like to ride and do something worthwhile.”

The Rev. Matt Samuels from GT Church was one of those doing the blessings, and he couldn’t let the bikers hit the road without pulling their leather chaps with a little joke.

He told them three tough bikers came into a diner and noticed a hulking trucker sitting alone eating his dinner. They wanted to show this man-mountain they weren’t afraid of him, so they walked up and each of them took a bite out of his main course and apple pie dessert.