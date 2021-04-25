Watch now: Bikers flock to Forsyth for 29th Blessing of the Bikes

FORSYTH — Renae Kitchens rumbled into Forsyth on Sunday with a simple road philosophy to guide her: “It doesn’t hurt to have a blessing,” she said.
And a whole bunch of fellow riders, sporting a Texas ranch-worth of leather, clearly felt the same way. The 29th Blessing of the Bikes, hosted by the Coziahr Harley-Davidson dealership, attracted hundreds of bikers on two and three wheels who came seeking some spiritual protection for lives lived on the open road.
Kitchens' only regret was that her dear husband Danny, battling health issues, wasn’t able to be there with her and had to stay behind at their Blue Mound home. He introduced her to motorcycles and she rode with him as a passenger. Now he rides with her, as their bike fleet also includes a trike.
“He wanted me to go and come out here today, so I came,” said Kitchens, 64. “And I’ll bring his blessing back with me.”
It’s not so unusual to find female riders on their own, and Sonia Compton piloted her dazzling red Honda Goldwing trike some 100 miles from her home in El Paso. A retired registered nurse, she knows full well the physical risks attached to getting your motor running and heading out on the unpredictable highway.
“But you can walk out your door and become a greasy spot on the sidewalk anytime. Anytime you get in your car, you get on an airplane, you get on a train, you are taking a risk,” added Compton, 63. “You have to be a conscientious rider and be more attuned and, well, more defensive, I guess would be a good word for it.”
The upside of riding is that sense of freedom and camaraderie that turns motorcycles from a mode of transport into a passport into another lifestyle. Compton belongs to clubs that spend a lot of their time going on fundraising jaunts to help out the less fortunate who, through illness or circumstance, will never get to feel the adrenaline buzz from riding off into the sunset.
“I don't know if I can explain why bikers band together and want to help others,” Compton said. “But for me, I just like to ride and do something worthwhile.”
The Rev. Matt Samuels from GT Church was one of those doing the blessings, and he couldn’t let the bikers hit the road without pulling their leather chaps with a little joke.
He told them three tough bikers came into a diner and noticed a hulking trucker sitting alone eating his dinner. They wanted to show this man-mountain they weren’t afraid of him, so they walked up and each of them took a bite out of his main course and apple pie dessert.
Samuels said the trucker got up without a word and walked out. “The bikers said to the waitress, ‘See, he’s not so tough and not so much of a man now, is he?’
“And the waitress looked out the window and replied, ‘Yeah, he’s not much of a man and he’s not much of a driver, either — he just backed over three bikes.’”
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid