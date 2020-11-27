Watch now: Black Friday far less hectic, crowded this year

DECATUR – Normally on Black Friday, Holly Kitson and family make a day of it, visiting stores in Springfield and Decatur on a shopping blitz.
Not this year.
“We're going to (The Art Farm) and stores on Merchant Street and the only big store we're going to is Hobby Lobby,” Kitson said. “We're trying to do stuff at home more.”
She has a pregnant daughter-in-law and parents who are older and more at risk if they get sick, and since the real point is spending time together, this year they're buying craft items to make things together at home.
Like everything else in 2020, Black Friday was a lot different this year.
Because of increasing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has labeled shopping in crowded stores during the holidays a “higher risk” activity and says people should limit any in-person shopping. That directive dovetails with state-restrictions which limit the number people allowed in retail outlets and prohibits indoor dining and drinking at restaurants and bars.
Kitson ordered breakfast from Panera for curbside pickup instead of going in and sitting down as she normally would.
Penny Jones and Terri Dunham, shopping at Hickory Point Mall for items easy to pack and ship to distant family they won't see this year, planned to get their lunch at McDonald's drive-through, which is not their usual habit on Black Friday, either.
“This is our second round at the mall,” Dunham said. “We got to Kohl's around 6 this morning.”
Instead of long lines, Kohl's was like a regular-season Saturday, Jones said.
“We went to Menard's and it was busy,” Jones said. “But carts were plentiful and you didn't have to weave around the store in line like normal. You just get in line and go.”
“I think a lot more people are shopping online,” Dunham said.
Petals in Forsyth didn't expect a big Black Friday crowd, said owner Kari Calhoun. Small Business Saturday is when they see the first surge of Christmas shopping.
“Our shop that's inside the mall has been doing really well today,” she said.
Every customer gets a scratch-off card on Saturday, and those are good for 10 to 20 percent off anything in the store and that includes custom items. Petals offers embroidered items, blankets and socks with pictures and T-shirts.
Traffic was light on Decatur streets on Friday, with the most traffic near Hickory Point Mall.
Sheryl Polley wasn't “Black Friday” shopping. She had popped into The Art Farm just for fun.
That was also true of Stefanie Rohman. She was also looking for gifts, but that wasn't her reason for going out on Friday.
“I am out shopping just to support local, and I have the day off work,” Rohman said. “I'm just taking advantage of the time off.”
Peggy Baity, owner of The Art Farm, said “it's been kind of a wild ride” having a small business during COVID-19.
“The community's still supporting me like gangbusters,” she said. “All I really have to do is redirect energy from planning 'pack 'em in' events to do small things and have a nice trickle. I can't jam people in here. That's just wrong.”
Many retailers closed their doors on Thanksgiving Day but beefed up their safety protocols to reassure wary customers about coming in on Black Friday. Stores have also moved their doorbuster deals online and ramped up curbside pickup options as a last grasp at sales before the year ends and they head into the dark days of winter with the pandemic still raging.
“Black Friday is still critical," said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail. “No retailer wants it to be tarnished. It's still vital to get their consumers spending and get consumers into the holiday mood."
The day after Thanksgiving has been losing its luster as the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season for the past several years, with more stores offering holiday discounts throughout the month. Still, Black Friday is expected to remain the busiest shopping day of the year even this year, according to ShopperTrak.
The National Retail Federation, the nation's largest retail trade group, is predicting that shoppers will be looking for reasons to celebrate. The trade group expects sales for the November and December period to increase between 3.6% and 5.2% over 2019, compared with a 4% increase the year before. Holiday sales have averaged gains of 3.5% over the past five years.
“After all they’ve been through, we think there’s going to be a psychological factor that they owe it to themselves and their families to have a better-than-normal holiday,” said NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz.
Thanksgiving Day hit a new record online as spending reached $5.1 billion, up 21.5% compared to a year ago, according to Adobe Analytics, which measures sales at 80 of the top 100 U.S. online retailers. Among the most popular items were Lego sets, Barbie toys, and kid scooters, HP laptops, and Apple Watches, according to Adobe. The popularity of Netflix’s “Queen’s Gambit” has boosted sales for chess-related items.
Walmart, which spread out its Black Friday deals over several weekends, said its most popular deals included this year’s new gaming consoles, wireless headphones, home appliances like the Keurig K-Compact and Anker Edufy Robotic Vacuum.
Black Friday is projected to generate $10 billion in online sales, a 39% bump from the year ago period, according to Adobe. And Cyber Monday, the Monday after Thanksgiving, will remain the biggest online shopping day of the year with $12.7 billion in sales, a 35% jump.
