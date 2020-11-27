Watch now: Black Friday in Decatur area far less hectic, crowded this year

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Traffic was light on Decatur streets on Friday, with the most traffic near Hickory Point Mall.

Sheryl Polley wasn't “Black Friday” shopping. She had popped into The Art Farm just for fun.

That was also true of Stefanie Rohman. She was also looking for gifts, but that wasn't her reason for going out on Friday.

“I am out shopping just to support local, and I have the day off work,” Rohman said. “I'm just taking advantage of the time off.”

Peggy Baity, owner of The Art Farm, said “it's been kind of a wild ride” having a small business during COVID-19.

“The community's still supporting me like gangbusters,” she said. “All I really have to do is redirect energy from planning 'pack 'em in' events to do small things and have a nice trickle. I can't jam people in here. That's just wrong.”

Many retailers closed their doors on Thanksgiving Day but beefed up their safety protocols to reassure wary customers about coming in on Black Friday. Stores have also moved their doorbuster deals online and ramped up curbside pickup options as a last grasp at sales before the year ends and they head into the dark days of winter with the pandemic still raging.