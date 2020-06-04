Watch now: Black Lives Matter march being held in Taylorville

You are the owner of this article.
Black Lives Matter march being held in Taylorville
Black Lives Matter march being held in Taylorville

Protesters

Protesters show their signs before a march in Taylorville on Thursday night. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

TAYLORVILLE — Hundreds of people are attending a Black Lives Matter protest and march in Taylorville. 

Protests have been held in cities across the country since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. The arrest of Floyd, who was black, was caught on camera and he could be heard saying “I can’t breathe” while a white officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

In Taylorville, protesters carried signs and chanted Floyd's name, ending their march at the town square, where organizers made remarks. 

This story will be updated. 

PHOTOS: Justice Walk around downtown Decatur

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

