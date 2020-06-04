Watch now: Black Lives Matter march being held in Taylorville

×
Protesters show their signs before a march in Taylorville on Thursday night.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
TAYLORVILLE — Hundreds of people are attending a Black Lives Matter protest and march in Taylorville.
Protests have been held in cities across the country since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. The arrest of Floyd, who was black, was caught on camera and he could be heard saying “I can’t breathe” while a white officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
In Taylorville, protesters carried signs and chanted Floyd's name, ending their march at the town square, where organizers made remarks.
PHOTOS: Justice Walk around downtown Decatur
Krystal Johnson, front center, and others kneel for 60 seconds in downtown Decatur during a Justice Walk held in honor of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week. More photos and videos at
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Hundreds participate in a Justice Walk in downtown Decatur on Monday afternoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Hundreds participate in a Justice Walk in downtown Decatur on Monday afternoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Hundreds participate in a Justice Walk in downtown Decatur on Monday afternoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Hundreds participate in a Justice Walk in downtown Decatur on Monday afternoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Hundreds participate in a Justice Walk in downtown Decatur on Monday afternoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Hundreds participate in a Justice Walk in downtown Decatur on Monday afternoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Shewanda Green of Decatur marches with a sign that says "I can't breathe" in honor of George Floyd.
justice_walk-060120-1.jpg
Protesters peacefully walk a nearly two mile loop on Monday around downtown Decatur, holding signs and chanting in unison as they marched.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
