Watch now: 'Black Lives Matter' protest held in downtown Decatur

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — Roughly 15 people gathered outside the Decatur Civic Center on Saturday afternoon to protest after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody earlier this week.

Members of the group held signs that said "Black Lives Matter," "Hands Up Don't Shoot," and "No Justice No Peace," among other sentiments. One sign said, "One arrest in one city is not justice," and another said "If you are neutral in the face of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor."

They gathered about 2 p.m. and were still at the corner of East Eldorado and North Franklin streets around 4:30 p.m.

Protests have occurred throughout the nation in response to Floyd’s death Monday. The arrest of Floyd, who was black, was caught on camera and he could be heard saying “I can’t breathe” while a white officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

"We are out here protesting to bring awareness to the injustices that are faced by black people and brown people every single day," said Cameron Williams, a 27-year-old Decatur resident who was among those demonstrating Saturday.