Watch now: 'Black Lives Matter' protest held in downtown Decatur

DECATUR — Roughly 15 people gathered outside the Decatur Civic Center on Saturday afternoon to protest after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody earlier this week.
Members of the group held signs that said "Black Lives Matter," "Hands Up Don't Shoot," and "No Justice No Peace," among other sentiments. One sign said, "One arrest in one city is not justice," and another said "If you are neutral in the face of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor."
They gathered about 2 p.m. and were still at the corner of East Eldorado and North Franklin streets around 4:30 p.m.
Protests have occurred throughout the nation in response to Floyd’s death Monday. The arrest of Floyd, who was black, was caught on camera and he could be heard saying “I can’t breathe” while a white officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
"We are out here protesting to bring awareness to the injustices that are faced by black people and brown people every single day," said Cameron Williams, a 27-year-old Decatur resident who was among those demonstrating Saturday.
He said Floyd's death was one of several high-profile cases that have brought attention to the issue, but injustices against minorities occur daily.
"I think it's really despicable in our society that we don't care about black lives until we see a black person dying on camera," he said. "We need to have police reform. We need to have an overhaul of our justice system that's built off of racism and slavery, and it's been around for hundreds and hundreds of years and we have refused to do anything about it."
Larry Benton, a 26-year-old Decatur resident, said the goal of the peaceful protest was to speak out against unfair treatment of black people.
"If we are complacent, nothing will ever change," he said. "We need to use our voices and if you have the ability to use yours, speak up for those who can't."
Minneapolis protests: Rioters invade police precinct
Minneapolis protests: Breaking through barrier
Minneapolis protests: Fire during riots
Minneapolis protests: Destroyed Target invaded
Minneapolis protests: Car on fire
Minneapolis protests: Demonstrators chanting
Minneapolis protests: Boards come down
Minneapolis protests: Biking
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.