Watch now: Breonna Taylor vigil held in Decatur's Central Park

Bella Buckles, left to right, Nancy Buckles and Lindsay Tipsword listen on Wednesday evening at Central Park in Decatur during a vigil for Breonna Taylor. The vigil was in response after a decision by a Kentucky grand jury not to charge anyone with the death of Breonna Taylor. Around a dozen people attended the candlelight vigil.
Cameron Williams speaks late Wednesday evening at Central Park in Decatur during a vigil for Breonna Taylor. The vigil was in response after a decision by a Kentucky grand jury not to charge anyone with the death of Breonna Taylor. Around a dozen people attended the candlelight vigil.
Karl Coleman speaks late Wednesday evening at Central Park in Decatur during a vigil for Breonna Taylor. The vigil was in response after a decision by a Kentucky grand jury not to charge anyone with the death of Breonna Taylor. Around a dozen people attended the candlelight vigil.
Elijah England speaks late Wednesday evening at Central Park in Decatur during a vigil for Breonna Taylor. The vigil was in response after a decision by a Kentucky grand jury not to charge anyone with the death of Breonna Taylor. Around a dozen people attended the candlelight vigil.
Laura Zimmerman lights candles late Wednesday evening at Central Park in Decatur before a vigil for Breonna Taylor. The vigil was in response after a decision by a Kentucky grand jury not to charge anyone with the death of Breonna Taylor. Around a dozen people attended the candlelight vigil.
DECATUR — People gathered Wednesday in Central Park for a candlelight vigil for Breonna Taylor, the Black woman killed during a drug raid gone wrong in Kentucky. A grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for the killing of Taylor.
"I'm almost numb, man. I'm at a loss for words," said speaker Jacob Jenkins on the stairs leading from North Water Street to the park.
In front of him were four levels of lit candles.
Prosecutors said Wednesday that two officers who fired their weapons at Taylor were justified in using force to protect themselves. Instead, the only charges brought by the grand jury were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into Taylor’s neighbors’ homes.
Taylor was shot multiple times by officers who burst into her home on March 13 during a narcotics investigation.
The only charges brought by the grand jury were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into Taylor’s neighbors’ homes during the raid on the night of March 13. The FBI is still investigating potential violations of federal law in the case.
Pritzker’s office said in a statement that the national guard would fall under the direction of the state police if necessary. The national guard was activated earlier this year during civil unrest following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in May.
