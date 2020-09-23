 Skip to main content
Watch now: Breonna Taylor vigil held in Decatur's Central Park
Watch now: Breonna Taylor vigil held in Decatur's Central Park

DECATUR — People gathered Wednesday in Central Park for a candlelight vigil for Breonna Taylor, the Black woman killed during a drug raid gone wrong in Kentucky. A grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for the killing of Taylor. 

"I'm almost numb, man. I'm at a loss for words," said speaker Jacob Jenkins on the stairs leading from North Water Street to the park. 

In front of him were four levels of lit candles. 

Buckles_Bella 09.23.20.JPG

Bella Buckles, left to right, Nancy Buckles and Lindsay Tipsword listen on Wednesday evening at Central Park in Decatur during a vigil for Breonna Taylor. The vigil was in response after a decision by a Kentucky grand jury not to charge anyone with the death of Breonna Taylor. Around a dozen people attended the candlelight vigil.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that two officers who fired their weapons at Taylor were justified in using force to protect themselves. Instead, the only charges brought by the grand jury were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into Taylor’s neighbors’ homes.

Taylor was shot multiple times by officers who burst into her home on March 13 during a narcotics investigation.

Earlier Wednesday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said that he considered the grand jury's decision “a gross miscarriage of justice." He also put the state’s national guard in a “state of readiness” in anticipation of an announcement connected to Taylor’s death. 

Cameron Williams 2 09.23.20.JPG

Cameron Williams speaks late Wednesday evening at Central Park in Decatur during a vigil for Breonna Taylor. The vigil was in response after a decision by a Kentucky grand jury not to charge anyone with the death of Breonna Taylor. Around a dozen people attended the candlelight vigil.

“Our hope is that people will listen to what we've said here today, and people will protest peacefully,” he said. “Because Breonna deserves to have her name said.”

Jenkins also has organized rallies in Decatur to honor George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody. 

On Wednesday, he called for the creation of a citizens' review board with oversight of the Decatur Police Department and other police reforms. 

Signs_ 09.23.20.JPG

Signs created by Nancy Buckles on Wednesday evening at Central Park in Decatur during a vigil for Breonna Taylor. The vigil was in response after a decision by a Kentucky grand jury not to charge anyone with the death of Breonna Taylor. Around a dozen people attended the candlelight vigil.

Taylor didn't get the justice she deserved, he said. 

"It took them six months to do nothing," Jenkins said. 

People protesting have rallied in such U.S. cities as New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Philadelphia.

