Watch now: Breonna Taylor vigil held in Decatur's Central Park

DECATUR — People gathered Wednesday in Central Park for a candlelight vigil for Breonna Taylor, the Black woman killed during a drug raid gone wrong in Kentucky. A grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for the killing of Taylor.

"I'm almost numb, man. I'm at a loss for words," said speaker Jacob Jenkins on the stairs leading from North Water Street to the park.

In front of him were four levels of lit candles.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that two officers who fired their weapons at Taylor were justified in using force to protect themselves. Instead, the only charges brought by the grand jury were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into Taylor’s neighbors’ homes.

Taylor was shot multiple times by officers who burst into her home on March 13 during a narcotics investigation.