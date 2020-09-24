Watch now: Call to action issued during vigil to honor Breonna Taylor in Decatur's Central Park

Taylor was shot multiple times by officers who burst into her home on March 13 during a narcotics investigation.

“For those police officers to bust inside that house and shoot her six times when she was just trying to sleep so she could go back to work the next day and save more lives is appalling, it’s sick, it should never have happened. She saved all lives because they all mattered,” Williams said, referring to Taylor's work as an emergency medical technician. “But when those police busted into that house and shot her six times, they said to the world that Black lives don’t matter.”

Williams said the reason behind Wednesday night’s gathering was to bring attention to a national event, the impact of which is being felt and needs to be dealt with locally.

“We’re out here to talk about her and all the lives that continue to get lost to law enforcement,” Williams said. “We have to do something. We have to make a change, because if we don’t do something, it will continue happening. More Breonna Taylors will continue to die and we can’t let that happen anymore.”

To bring about that change, Williams and others who spoke at the event called for people to get more involved by voting and running for office.