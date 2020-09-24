Watch now: Call to action issued during vigil to honor Breonna Taylor in Decatur's Central Park

DECATUR — Nancy Buckles and Lindsay Tipsword were filled with disbelief after learning no charges were being brought against the Louisville police officers who fatally shot Breonna Taylor and were looking for an outlet to honor the young woman’s life.
After Buckles came across a post about a candlelight vigil in Central Park in Decatur, she knew where they needed to be.
With little time to spare, Tipsword arrived at Buckles house with some of the materials needed to make posters they would take with them to the impromptu event. It became a family affair, with Buckles’ two children jumping in to help.
“You have to do something,” Tipsword said. “You have to put action behind your words and speak out. It’s really easy to sit behind a computer and sit in your walls and share a post. But that’s not what we need.”
Tipsword’s comments echoed those who spoke during the vigil, each calling for more people to get involved and change a system that is stacked against the Black community.
Cameron Williams, co-chairman of the Central Illinois Democratic Socialists of America, organized Wednesday’s event after it was announced earlier in the day that two officers who fired their weapons at Taylor were justified in using force to protect themselves. Instead, the only charges brought by the grand jury were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into Taylor’s neighbors’ homes.
Taylor was shot multiple times by officers who burst into her home on March 13 during a narcotics investigation.
“For those police officers to bust inside that house and shoot her six times when she was just trying to sleep so she could go back to work the next day and save more lives is appalling, it’s sick, it should never have happened. She saved all lives because they all mattered,” Williams said, referring to Taylor's work as an emergency medical technician. “But when those police busted into that house and shot her six times, they said to the world that Black lives don’t matter.”
Williams said the reason behind Wednesday night’s gathering was to bring attention to a national event, the impact of which is being felt and needs to be dealt with locally.
“We’re out here to talk about her and all the lives that continue to get lost to law enforcement,” Williams said. “We have to do something. We have to make a change, because if we don’t do something, it will continue happening. More Breonna Taylors will continue to die and we can’t let that happen anymore.”
To bring about that change, Williams and others who spoke at the event called for people to get more involved by voting and running for office.
They also called for the creation of a citizens’ review board to review with oversight of the Decatur Police Department and enhancing social programs to serve those with mental issues that are being impacted by the hostile world they live in.
"I'm almost numb, man. I'm at a loss for words," said speaker Jacob Jenkins on the stairs leading from North Water Street to the park. “My feelings are raw and almost emotionless, because it took them six months to do absolutely nothing. It took them six months to say these cop aren’t going to be arrested for murder or anything else.”
Referring to a post on Facebook, Jenkins said the wall next door got more justice than Taylor.
“The system is not broken,” said Jenkins, who has organized several justice walks in Decatur to address race issues in the community. “It is working exactly the way it was designed hundreds of years ago.”
Elijah England, a Millikin University student from Decatur who is planning a run for Decatur City Council, called for an end to qualified immunity.
“Three months from now, when you have forgotten Breonna Taylor’s name, and there is another no-knock warrant and someone else is murdered, whether they are guilty or not, the police were never intended to act as judge, jury and executioner,” England said.
“We have to reevaluate how we police people,” England said, and invest in social programs and in counselors that can advise the police on when and how to act.
“How many times are we going to have these vigils?” he asked. “Screaming no justice, no peace and marching is one thing, but you have to work the city council members. You have to work with the state’s attorneys. You have to make them hear you.”
England ended his speech with a call to action.
“So when you leave tonight, remember Breonna Taylor’s name, but also look toward the future and what you as a human being can do to help us.”
Louisville police officer shot amid Breonna Taylor protests
Louisville police officer shot amid Breonna Taylor protests
Louisville police officer shot amid Breonna Taylor protests
Louisville police officer shot amid Breonna Taylor protests
Louisville police officer shot amid Breonna Taylor protests
Louisville police officer shot amid Breonna Taylor protests
Louisville police officer shot amid Breonna Taylor protests
Louisville police officer shot amid Breonna Taylor protests
Black attorney general chokes up during Taylor announcement
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.