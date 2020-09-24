Watch now: Calls for police reform at Decatur vigil

“You have to do something,” Tipsword said. “You have to put action behind your words and speak out. It’s really easy to sit behind a computer and sit in your walls and share a post. But that’s not what we need.”

Tipsword’s comments echoed those who spoke during the vigil, each calling for more people to get involved and change a system that is stacked against the Black community.

Elijah England, a Millikin University student from Decatur who is planning a run for Decatur City Council, called for an end to qualified immunity.

“Three months from now, when you have forgotten Breonna Taylor’s name, and there is another no-knock warrant and someone else is murdered, whether they are guilty or not, the police were never intended to act as judge, jury and executioner,” England said.

“We have to reevaluate how we police people,” England said, and invest in social programs and in counselors that can advise the police on when and how to act.

“How many times are we going to have these vigils?” he asked. “Screaming no justice, no peace and marching is one thing, but you have to work the city council members. You have to work with the state’s attorneys. You have to make them hear you.”