Watch now: Calls for police reform at Decatur vigil

DECATUR — Cameron Williams, co-chairman of the Central Illinois Democratic Socialists of America, said the death of Breonna Taylor is another example of why far more attention is needed on a topic too often overlooked.
“We have to do something. We have to make a change, because if we don’t do something, it will continue happening. More Breonna Taylors will continue to die and we can’t let that happen anymore," he said.
Outrage over a grand jury’s failure to bring homicide charges against the officers who burst into the Black woman’s apartment six months ago has set off a new round of demonstrations in several American cities. Authorities on Thursday pleaded for calm while activists vowed to fight in Kentucky’s largest city, where a gunman wounded two police officers during anguished protests following the decision Wednesday not to charge officers for killing Taylor, an emergency medical worker.
The state attorney general said the investigation showed officers were acting in self-defense when they responded to gunfire from Taylor's boyfriend. Police entered on a warrant connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.
In Decatur, Nancy Buckles and Lindsay Tipsword said they were filled with disbelief after learning no charges were being brought. After Buckles came across a social media post about a candlelight vigil in Central Park on Wednesday, she knew where they needed to be.
“You have to do something,” Tipsword said. “You have to put action behind your words and speak out. It’s really easy to sit behind a computer and sit in your walls and share a post. But that’s not what we need.”
Tipsword’s comments echoed those who spoke during the vigil, each calling for more people to get involved and change a system that is stacked against the Black community.
Elijah England, a Millikin University student from Decatur who is planning a run for Decatur City Council, called for an end to qualified immunity.
“Three months from now, when you have forgotten Breonna Taylor’s name, and there is another no-knock warrant and someone else is murdered, whether they are guilty or not, the police were never intended to act as judge, jury and executioner,” England said.
“We have to reevaluate how we police people,” England said, and invest in social programs and in counselors that can advise the police on when and how to act.
“How many times are we going to have these vigils?” he asked. “Screaming no justice, no peace and marching is one thing, but you have to work the city council members. You have to work with the state’s attorneys. You have to make them hear you.”
England ended his speech with a call to action.
“So when you leave tonight, remember Breonna Taylor’s name, but also look toward the future and what you as a human being can do to help us.”
Along with George Floyd, a Black man killed by police in Minneapolis, Taylor’s name has become a rallying cry during nationwide protests that drew attention to entrenched racism and demanded police reform.
Since Taylor's killing, Louisville has taken some steps to address protesters' concerns. The officer who was eventually charged has been fired, and three others were put on desk duty. Louisville officials have banned no-knock warrants and hired a Black woman as the city's new permanent police chief — a first for the city.
Williams organized the event in Decatur.
“For those police officers to bust inside that house and shoot her six times when she was just trying to sleep so she could go back to work the next day and save more lives is appalling, it’s sick, it should never have happened. She saved all lives because they all mattered,” Williams said. “But when those police busted into that house and shot her six times, they said to the world that Black lives don’t matter.”
Williams said the reason behind Wednesday night’s gathering was to bring attention to a national event, the impact of which is being felt and needs to be dealt with locally.
“We’re out here to talk about her and all the lives that continue to get lost to law enforcement,” Williams said.
To bring about that change, Williams and others who spoke at the event called for people to get more involved by voting and running for office. They also called for the creation of a citizens’ review board to review with oversight of the Decatur Police Department and enhancing social programs to serve those with mental issues that are being impacted by the hostile world they live in.
"I'm almost numb, man. I'm at a loss for words," said speaker Jacob Jenkins on the stairs leading from North Water Street to the park. “My feelings are raw and almost emotionless, because it took them six months to do absolutely nothing. It took them six months to say these cop aren’t going to be arrested for murder or anything else.”
