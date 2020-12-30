Watch now: Cash available for Decatur's Mom and Pop businesses, but they had better move fast

DECATUR — Small businesses in Decatur that have seen their bottom lines sickened by the impact of COVID-19 now have access to $1.2 million in grant help — but they had better move fast.

The city of Decatur announced Wednesday it had secured that pot of federal money via the state, but the deadline to apply for its “Decatur Small Business Rapid Relief Funds” is 3 p.m. on Jan. 6. The money will be handed out in the form of grants, not loans, and it will be on a first-come, first-served basis for qualified expenses, according to Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth.

He said city administrators had applied for the cash help back in November and were only told last week that it was granted. The state had wanted applications in by the end of December and Kindseth said the city balked at that and managed to negotiate the January deadline instead.

The money can be used to cover everything from reimbursement for outdoor dining expenses to personal protective equipment costs as well as mortgage/rent and utility relief.

“So for outdoor dining expenses for example, if you had to go buy a tent or outdoor dining tables, things like that, this will allow you to submit those expenses for reimbursement,” Kindseth added.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}