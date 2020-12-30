Watch now: Cash available for Decatur's Mom and Pop businesses, but they had better move fast

DECATUR — Small businesses in Decatur that have seen their bottom lines sickened by the impact of COVID-19 now have access to $1.2 million in grant help — but they had better move fast.
The city of Decatur announced Wednesday it had secured that pot of federal money via the state, but the deadline to apply for its “Decatur Small Business Rapid Relief Funds” is 3 p.m. on Jan. 6. The money will be handed out in the form of grants, not loans, and it will be on a first-come, first-served basis for qualified expenses, according to Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth.
He said city administrators had applied for the cash help back in November and were only told last week that it was granted. The state had wanted applications in by the end of December and Kindseth said the city balked at that and managed to negotiate the January deadline instead.
The money can be used to cover everything from reimbursement for outdoor dining expenses to personal protective equipment costs as well as mortgage/rent and utility relief.
“So for outdoor dining expenses for example, if you had to go buy a tent or outdoor dining tables, things like that, this will allow you to submit those expenses for reimbursement,” Kindseth added.
He said the definition of small business is 10 employees or under. He said the city was keen to target the relief at businesses that might have missed out on earlier big grant programs gobbled up by big business.
“We wanted something specifically for the Mom and Pops, the local small businesses that populate our downtown and all our other shopping centers around the city,” Kindseth said.
The fastest and easiest way to apply for the money is online by going to www.decaturil.gov/ and then clicking on the COVID-19 tab at the top right of the page. That will take applicants to another page that lists all the specific rules and an online application form to help speed the process along.
Kindseth said this new grant initiative is in addition to another $270,000 business assistance program which the city is already partnering with the Community Investment Corporation of Decatur to administer. All told in the last month, and with other federal grant monies the city has arranged for distribution to needy families, some $3 million in COVID-19-related help is being injected into the local economy.
And the city believes there is more from where that came from. President Donald Trump has now signed the new federal stimulus package and Kindseth expects that it will hold more relief funds destined for communities like Decatur.
“Those additional funds will likely come through local governments to be ultimately handed out to residents and small businesses as well,” Kindseth said.
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 1 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 2 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 3 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 4 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 5 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 6 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 7 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 8 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 9 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 10 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 11 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 12 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 13 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 14 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 15 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 16 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 17 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 18 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 19 123020.JPG
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid