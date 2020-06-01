Watch now: Cause of Starship Billiards fire undetermined; business considered 'total loss'

DECATUR — The origin of a fire that destroyed Starship Billiards hasn't been determined, but the business is considered a total loss, the Decatur Fire Department said.
Crews were dispatched around 11:45 p.m. Sunday and reported the fire under control at 4:09 a.m.
The first units on the scene found the structure, 3015 Grand Prix Drive, heavily involved in fire. Crews entered the burning structure, attacked the advancing fire and "performed extensive overhaul operations," the fire department said.
There were no injuries. The fire department crews remained at the scene to help with the investigation, the department said.
Both the cause and origin are listed as undetermined. Scanner traffic at the time of the dispatch did not indicate any looting or rioting activities were taking place.
After daybreak, there was a steady flow of slow-moving vehicles taking in the destruction.
Some, like Debbie Smallwood, took time to take a couple pictures to send to her daughter who lives out of state.
Smallwood, who owns Nellie's Tavern in Decatur, shook her head in disbelief as she got back into her vehicle.
“It’s a crazy time,” she said, noting how there was just starting to be a light at the end of the tunnel for businesses as the state progresses toward relaxing some of the rules that have hampered there operation to combat the spread of coronavirus.
Five fire engines and two ladder trucks responded, with 32 fire personnel on scene. Decatur Police, Decatur Ambulance Service, the Mount Zion Fire Department and Ameren Illinois also responded.
